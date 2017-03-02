Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
2017 is shaping up to be “robust” for WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.
In reaction to “solid” fourth-quarter 2016 results, released Wednesday, Mr. Bastien upgraded his rating for the Montreal-based professional services company to “strong buy” from “outperform.” He also added the stock to Raymond James’ Analyst Current Favourites list.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- WSP Global Inc$47.16+0.93(+2.01%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$84.03+1.01(+1.22%)
- Kinaxis Inc$74.01+0.14(+0.19%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$10.70+0.02(+0.19%)
- National Bank of Canada$58.39+0.73(+1.27%)
- DREAM Unlimited Corp$7.04+0.10(+1.44%)
- TripAdvisor Inc$41.45-0.02(-0.05%)
- McDonald's Corp$129.15+0.10(+0.08%)
- Pattern Energy Group Inc$20.10+0.18(+0.90%)
- Updated March 2 10:51 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.