2017 is shaping up to be “robust” for WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

In reaction to “solid” fourth-quarter 2016 results, released Wednesday, Mr. Bastien upgraded his rating for the Montreal-based professional services company to “strong buy” from “outperform.” He also added the stock to Raymond James’ Analyst Current Favourites list.

