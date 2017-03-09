Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Aecon Group Inc.’s (ARE-T) “impressive” fourth-quarter financial results prompted Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien to upgrade his rating for the stock.

“Underpinning our recommendation and growth expectations through 2018 are the soundness of Aecon’s diversified strategy, its rock-solid balance sheet and its leadership position in two of Canada’s most promising construction segments — mass transit and nuclear power refurbishment,” said Mr. Bastien, who moved his rating to “outperform” from “market perform.”

