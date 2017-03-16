Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 21, 2014. (Christinne Muschi/REUTERS)
A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 21, 2014. (Christinne Muschi/REUTERS)

Josh O’Kane

In spite of the turmoil Bombardier Inc. (BBD.A-T;BBD.B-T) has been facing overseas as Swedish-unit executives face allegations of bribery, Desjardins Securities is upgrading its rating to “buy” from “hold,” thanks to an “attractive” risk-reward ratio that could see the stock have a potential return of 33 per cent. 

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

 

