Trican Well Service Ltd.’s (TCW-T) acquisition of Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) drives “much needed” consolidation in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) oilfield, said Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki.
On Wednesday, the companies announced the all-stock deal valued at $637-million, including the assumption of $40-million in Canyon debt. Trican is offering 1.7 of its shares for each Canyon share.Report Typo/Error
