Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Trican Well Service Ltd.’s (TCW-T) acquisition of Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) drives “much needed” consolidation in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) oilfield, said Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki.
On Wednesday, the companies announced the all-stock deal valued at $637-million, including the assumption of $40-million in Canyon debt. Trican is offering 1.7 of its shares for each Canyon share.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$11.03+0.32(+2.99%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$5.97+0.03(+0.51%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$3.63+0.04(+1.11%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$14.70+0.45(+3.16%)
- Amaya Inc$21.74+0.65(+3.08%)
- Amaya Inc$16.30+0.55(+3.49%)
- Norfolk Southern Corp$111.42-0.35(-0.31%)
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust$12.65-0.13(-1.02%)
- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust$7.67+0.10(+1.32%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.42+0.01(+0.18%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.46+0.09(+1.68%)
- DHX Media Ltd$4.090.00(0.00%)
- Pattern Energy Group Inc$27.04-0.01(-0.04%)
- Dollar Tree Inc$75.07+1.09(+1.47%)
- Dollar General Corp$69.27-1.41(-1.99%)
- Updated March 22 12:24 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.