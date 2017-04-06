Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In a research note reviewing the fourth quarter for Canada’s mining sector, Raymond James analyst Christ Thompson slightly decreased valuation multiples for companies in his coverage universe.

Accordingly, Mr. Thompson said the multiples, which he called “previously elevated,” now signal buying opportunities based on their lower levels. Those changes prompted him to upgrade his ratings for seven companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular