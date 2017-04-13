Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

FirstService Corp. (FSV-Q, FSV-T) continues to “deliver in spades,” said Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

However, he downgraded his rating for the Toronto-based residential property management company to “market perform” from “outperform” based on valuation, calling it expensive on both an absolute and relative basis.

