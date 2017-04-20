Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan downgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) in reaction to the Toronto-based mortgage lender and three of its current or former executives being accused by the Ontario Securities Commission of making false and misleading statements to the public.

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

