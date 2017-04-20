Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan downgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) in reaction to the Toronto-based mortgage lender and three of its current or former executives being accused by the Ontario Securities Commission of making false and misleading statements to the public.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Home Capital Group Inc$22.320.00(0.00%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$43.700.00(0.00%)
- Encana Corp$14.880.00(0.00%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$13.940.00(0.00%)
- MEG Energy Corp$6.550.00(0.00%)
- Blackpearl Resources Inc$1.210.00(0.00%)
- Pine Cliff Energy Ltd$0.740.00(0.00%)
- Enerplus Corp$10.380.00(0.00%)
- Crescent Point Energy Corp$13.730.00(0.00%)
- Whitecap Resources Inc$9.880.00(0.00%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$18.180.00(0.00%)
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$25.740.00(0.00%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$48.440.00(0.00%)
- TORC Oil & Gas Ltd$6.320.00(0.00%)
- TransAlta Renewables Inc$15.950.00(0.00%)
- Bonavista Energy Corp$3.060.00(0.00%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$14.530.00(0.00%)
- Bonterra Energy Corp$21.140.00(0.00%)
- Theratechnologies Inc$5.950.00(0.00%)
- TransGlobe Energy Corp$2.020.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 19 3:42 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.