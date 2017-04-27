Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A pair of analysts raised their ratings for shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) on Thursday morning.

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding moved the troubled Toronto-based mortgage lender to "buy" from "hold."

His target for the stock moved to $15 from $23. The analyst average target price is $16.44, according to Bloomberg data.

Macquarie analyst Jason Bilodeau raised his recommendation to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target of $14, down from $25.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular