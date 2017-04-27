Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A pair of analysts raised their ratings for shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) on Thursday morning.
TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding moved the troubled Toronto-based mortgage lender to "buy" from "hold."
His target for the stock moved to $15 from $23. The analyst average target price is $16.44, according to Bloomberg data.
Macquarie analyst Jason Bilodeau raised his recommendation to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target of $14, down from $25.
