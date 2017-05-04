Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Believing the peak deflationary period for grocery stocks has passed, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar upgraded Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) following its “strong” first-quarter” performance.

On Wednesday, the Brampton-based company reported quarterly fully diluted earnings per share of 90 cents, exceeding the 87-cent projection of both the analyst and the Street. Same-store sales declined by 2.1 per cent, though Mr. Sklar pointed out it was actually flat year over year on an adjusted basis after factoring in the timing of both New Year's Day and Easter. He called it a “good” result.

