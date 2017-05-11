Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

It was a “nice, clean” first-quarter earnings beat for the “new new” Finning International Inc. (FTT-T), according to Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky.

In reaction to Vancouver-based company’s financial results, released Wednesday, Mr. Cherniavsky upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “market perform.”

