Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
It was a “nice, clean” first-quarter earnings beat for the “new new” Finning International Inc. (FTT-T), according to Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky.
In reaction to Vancouver-based company's financial results, released Wednesday, Mr. Cherniavsky upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform."
