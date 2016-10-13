Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canexus has an emerging business loading crude oil onto rail cars. (J.P. MOCZULSKI/REUTERS)
Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported second quarter revenue of $157.9-million, up 30 per cent from $121.4-million in the second quarter last year.

The Vancouver-based retailer, which went public earlier this month, said the increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 16.9 per cent “rising from both the strong performance in stores and continued momentum in the company’s ecommerce business, as well as, the revenue from eight new store openings and four expanded or repositioned stores since the second quarter of last year.”

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

