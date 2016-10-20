Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) said third-quarter revenue decreased 15 per cent to $258.6 million as compared to the same period a year earlier. That beat analyst expectations of revenue at $210.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

