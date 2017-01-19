Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

MacDonald, Dettwiler is the supplier of the robotic system used aboard the International Space Station and the Canadarm used in NASA’s retired Space Shuttle program. (NASA)
MacDonald, Dettwiler is the supplier of the robotic system used aboard the International Space Station and the Canadarm used in NASA’s retired Space Shuttle program. (NASA)

Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) says it has received a contract for $3.7-million from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories