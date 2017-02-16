Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Enercare Inc. (ECI-T) announced an offering of $500-million senior unsecured notes.
The proceeds will be used by Enercare Solutions to redeem senior unsecured notes due Nov. 30, to repay existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- EnerCare Inc$19.080.00(0.00%)
- Capstone Mining Corp$1.770.00(0.00%)
- goeasy Ltd$30.130.00(0.00%)
- Primero Mining Corp$1.150.00(0.00%)
- Primero Mining Corp$0.880.00(0.00%)
- Gear Energy Ltd$1.040.00(0.00%)
- Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust$11.800.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 15 3:57 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.