Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Enercare Inc. (ECI-T) announced an offering of $500-million senior unsecured notes.

The proceeds will be used by Enercare Solutions to redeem senior unsecured notes due Nov. 30, to repay existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Report Typo/Error