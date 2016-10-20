On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 88 points, or 0.60 per cent to close at 14,840. There were 163 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 80 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged. In terms of sectors, eight sectors closed higher, led by gains in gold and energy stocks, and just three sectors closed in negative territory.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 16 cents per share, or $1.92 per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.6 per cent.

The company has increased its dividend each calendar year since 2012. Its most recent 4.9 per cent dividend hike was announced in March of this year. From 2006 through to 2015, the compound annual dividend growth rate is 5 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 14 times the 2017 consensus estimate, in-line with the three-year historical average.

Analysts’ recommendations

The company is well covered by the Street. Since the start of this year, 17 firms have issued research reports, of which 12 are ‘buy’ recommendations and five are ‘hold’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $41 to a high of $50, which implies limited downside but upside potential of up to 21 per cent. The average one-year target price is $44.07. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $41, 42.50, three at $43, four at $44, $45, two at $46, two at $47, $48.50, and $50.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.19-billion in 2016, up from just under $1-billion in 2016, and forecast to increase to $1.48-billion in 2017.

The consensus EBITDA forecasts have been relatively stable. For instance, at the start of this year, the consensus EBITDA estimate was $1.19-billion in 2016 and $1.49-billion in 2017.

Insider yransaction activity

On July 6, Anne-Marie Ainsworth, whom sits on the Board of Directors, purchased 9,675 shares at a price of $39.85 per share. This information can be found on the website www.sedi.ca.

Chart watch

There is initial overhead resistance at $43, and after that around $45.

In terms of downside support, there is support at its 50-day moving average (at $39.72), and failing that at its 200-day moving average (at $36.55).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 19 close ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $10.69 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.07 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $39.00 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $24.88 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $9.63 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.49 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $27.34 DOO-T BRP Inc $26.51 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $5.79 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $43.44 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $7.06 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.88 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $44.60 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.31 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $7.64 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.55 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.20 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $13.17 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.46 ECA-T Encana Corp $15.06 ECI-T Enercare Inc $19.29 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $15.03 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $10.03 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $8.97 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $38.41 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.53 GH-T Gamehost Inc $10.16 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $23.30 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.70 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $49.80 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.49 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $6.76 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.35 MX-T Methanex Corp $50.80 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.95 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $9.40 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $17.68 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $41.33 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.68 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $11.65 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $83.67 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $34.35 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $7.81 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $43.99 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $38.46 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $3.10 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $8.63 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $59.09 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.31 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $8.04 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $54.57 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $26.38 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $21.74 Negative Breakouts AYA-T Amaya Inc $18.18 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.12 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.15 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.00 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $39.70 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $53.97 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $52.16 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $39.03 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.97

