In the U.S., weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims data will be reported, as well as the weekly U.S. natural gas storage report released from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. On Wednesday, the price of natural gas futures contracts rallied 4.5 per cent to a two-year high.

In terms of news releases, it is a relatively quiet day. There are no key Canadian economic releases.

Dividend policy

The company currently pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share or 56 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3 per cent.

However, the quarterly dividend will be increasing to 15 cents shortly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 3.2 per cent. A few weeks ago on December 8, the company announced a 7.1 per cent increase to its annual dividend, raising the quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share from 14 cents once the acquisition of Enercon’s interest in NRWF is completed.

Earlier this year, in February 2016, the company announced a 7.7 per cent increase in the annual dividend, the first increase since the initiation of a dividend in 2014.

Management targets a payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of discretionary cash flows.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis. The average one-year target price is $23.20, implying the share price may appreciate 22 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $20.25 to a high of $25. Individual price targets are as follows: $20.25, $22, two at $23, $23.25, two at $23.50, $24, $24.50, and $25.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.4-billion, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. The stock has 10 unanimous ‘buy’ recommendations. Analyst coverage is provided by the following firms in alphabetical order: Alta Corp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $248-million for 2016, rising over 33 per cent to $331-million in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have been relatively stable for 2016 but have increased materially for 2017. At the start of the year, on January 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $252-million for 2016 and $263-million for 2017.

Analysts upgrades

The company has experienced several upgrades by analysts in terms of recommendations and target prices. This week, Sean Steuart of TD Securities increased his recommendation to a “buy” from a “hold,” and raised his target price to $22 from $21. Last week, Nelson Ng of RBC Dominion Securities bumped his recommendation to an “outperform”

from a “sector perform,” and lifted his target price to $23 from $21. Robert Catellier of CIBC World Markets also increased his target price to $25 from $23 with an “outperform” recommendation.

Insider transaction activities

On Dec. 12, Pierre Seccareccia, who sits on the Board of Directors, purchased 2,000 shares. That same day, Patrick Decostre, Vice President and General Manager of Boralex Europe, purchased 1,200 shares. Two days later, on Dec. 14, Michelle Samson-Doel, a member of the Board of Directors, purchased directly and indirectly, 2,110 shares.

Chart watch

On Wednesday, the share price soared 8 per cent with over 731,000 shares traded. This is well above its two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 400,000 shares.

Year to date, the share price is up 31 per cent. The stock price experienced a stellar rally, rising from $12 in September 2015 to $20 in July 2016. Following this strong move, the share price experienced a 50 per cent retracement, falling to the $16 level last month – a key support level.

The stock has strong support around $18, near its 200-day moving average (at $18.04), as well as its 50-day moving average (at $17.81). After that, there is strong support around $16.

In terms of upside resistance, the stock price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $19. After that, the stock has resistance between $20 and $20.50.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX price breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 28 close AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.67 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.15 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.80 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $2.01 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.88 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $32.79 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $29.32 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.66 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.49 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.34 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $56.27 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.65 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $7.12 FN-T First National Financial Corp $27.54 FSV-T FirstService Corp $64.04 GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $1.09 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.33 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $31.10 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $18.02 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $25.24 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.71 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.51 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.76 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $11.53 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $35.71 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $3.32 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $67.10 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $15.11 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.54 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.55 Negative Breakouts Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.37 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error