Dividend Policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, or 44 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.5 per cent.

On the third-quarter earnings conference call, Lyle Bolen, the chief financial officer, stated, “Our business has significant operating leverage, and as we deploy the capital, we plan to return a substantial portion of that cash to our shareholders through a growing dividend.”

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 0.8 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $11.32, implying the share price may appreciate by more than 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $12. Individual price targets are as follows in numerical order: $10.50, two at $11, two at $11.50, $11.75, and $12.

Analysts’ Recommendations

This microcap stock, with a market capitalization of $92-million, is covered by seven analysts on the Street, all of whom have ‘buy’ recommendations. The seven firms providing research coverage on Crown Capital are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, and Raymond James.

The Street is forecasting revenues of $16.4-million in 2016, rising to $26.6-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $11.5-million in 2016, climbing to $21-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 58 cents in 2016, jumping to 88 cents in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been reduced in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of the second half of 2016, on July 1, the Street was forecasting revenues of $19.6-million in 2016 and $29.8-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate was $14.5-million for 2016 and $23.5-million for 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 79 cents for 2016 and $1.11 for 2017.

Insider Transaction Activities

Chris Johnson, the president and chief executive officer, purchased 10,000 shares at a price of $9.39 per share on Nov. 11 and bought 50,000 shares at a price of $9.25 per share on Nov. 30.

Glen Roane, a member of the Board of Directors, purchased 6,700 shares at a price of $9.57 per share on Dec. 8, and 1,400 shares at a price of $9.50 per share on Dec. 21.

Chart Watch

The stock has limited trading history given that it was just listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in mid-2015. The share price is trading below its initial public offering price of $11 per share.

In 2016, from the beginning of May through to the end of the year, the share price traded principally between $9 and $10.

The share price can be volatile given the lack of liquidity. For instance, on some days, no shares are traded. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is less than 14,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $10, and after at $11. There is strong downside support around $9, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $8.90).

