Briefly recapping Wednesday’s performance, positive returns were realized for yet another day in major North American stock markets.

In terms of U.S. news releases reported today, watch for weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims data, December Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, and the December ISM non-manufacturing index reading.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.8 cents (U.S.) per share, or 31.2 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.2 per cent.

Share buyback

During the third-quarter, the company repurchased 1.7-million shares. During the first nine months of 2016, the company has repurchased over 12-million shares.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.3 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 15.6 times, and at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.1 times the 2017 consensus estimate, also at a discount to its historical average.

The average one-year target price is $42.38, implying the share price may appreciate by more than 23 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $38.85 to a high of $50.

Analysts’ recommendations

Gildan Activewear is well covered by the Street. Since the beginning of November, 17 analysts have issued ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have released research reports with ‘hold’ recommendations on the stock.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $536-million (U.S.) in 2016, climbing to $602-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $1.49 (U.S.) in 2016, jumping nearly 17 per cent to $1.74 in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been trimmed in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of the second half of 2016, on July 1, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $557-million for 2016 and $643-million for 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.58 for 2016 and $1.88 for 2017.

Insider transaction activities

Glenn Chamandy, the president and chief executive officer, sold 30,000 shares at a price of approximately $34.11 per share on Nov. 10. However, this represents a small amount of his total position.

Benito Masi, the executive vice-president of manufacturing, sold 15,000 shares on Nov. 16.

This information is freely available on the website www.sedi.ca.

Chart Watch

Shares of Gildan have been an underperformer. In 2016, the share price declined 13 per cent, sharply underperforming the TSX Index and the consumer discretionary sector in the S&P/TSX composite index. The chart is negative with the share price trading below both its 50-day moving average (at $35.40) and its 200-day moving average (at $37.56).

That being said, the downside risk appears limited compared to the upside potential. Furthermore, the share price is close to key support levels.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $36, and after around $38, and then at $40. There is initial downside support around $34. Failing that, there is support at $33, near its November closing low, and then around $32, close to its closing low reached in February, 2016.

The relative strength index is at 37, suggesting the share price is nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX Breakouts Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Jan. 4 1 AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.65 2 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $31.12 3 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.75 4 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $97.40 5 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.41 6 BLX-T Boralex Inc $19.43 7 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $5.11 8 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $20.10 9 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $31.45 10 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.00 11 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $10.44 12 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $7.39 13 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.39 14 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.33 15 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.80 16 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.08 17 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.78 18 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.64 19 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $19.79 20 ECA-T Encana Corp $17.22 21 EXF-T EXFO Inc $6.25 22 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $13.22 23 FN-T First National Financial Corp $27.57 24 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $34.88 25 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.26 26 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $26.00 27 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $31.85 28 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $18.50 29 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $97.15 30 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $29.86 31 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $2.88 32 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $6.88 33 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $7.43 34 MBT-T Manitoba Telecom Services Inc $38.27 35 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $9.15 36 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.58 37 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $19.38 38 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $20.05 39 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $30.06 40 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.94 41 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $19.74 42 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $7.77 43 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.78 44 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.84 45 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $27.39 46 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $58.88 47 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.50 48 SCB-T Street Capital Group Inc $2.01 49 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.49 50 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.33 51 T-T TELUS Corp $43.51 52 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.48 53 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $67.65 54 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $15.89 55 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.90 56 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $9.89 57 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $3.47 58 WED-T Westaim Corp. $3.00 59 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $3.38 60 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.73 61 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $12.45 62 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $2.33 Negative Breakouts 1 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.57 2 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $17.66 3 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $31.56 Source: Bloomberg

