In terms of news releases today, the key report to take note of is the U.S. nonfarm payroll report, which will give investors a good sense of the pace of potential future rate hike announcements by the U.S. Federal Reserve. According to Bloomberg, the Street is looking for 175,000 jobs created in the month of December. The employment data is due out at 8:30 a.m. (ET). In addition, U.S. durable goods order for November will be released at 10 a.m. (ET). Turning to Canada, watch for December unemployment data reported before the market opens at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares of Spin Master are trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.8 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

In comparison, shares of Mattel Inc. (MAT-Q) are trading at a P/E multiple of 17.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate, and shares of Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) are trading at a P/E multiple of 18.6 times. The Street is forecasting earnings per share growth for Mattel and Hasbro of 39 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, in 2017.

For Spin Master, the Street is forecasting EBITDA of $200-million (U.S.) in 2016, climbing 15 per cent to $230-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $1.18 (U.S.) in 2016, rising 16 per cent to $1.37 in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been climbing higher in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of the second half of 2016, on July 1, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $187-million for 2016 and $204-million for 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.12 for 2016 and $1.23 for 2017.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $3.4-billion, is covered by eight analysts of which five analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, two have ‘neutral’ recommendations, and one has an ‘underweight’ recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Piper Jaffray, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $38.14 (Canadian), implying the share price may appreciate by more than 17 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $34 to a high of $41. Individual target prices provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $34, $36, $38, two at $39, $40 and $41.

Chart watch

There is limited trading history as the stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July, 2015. The stock has been a stellar performer, rising 80 per cent from its initial public offering price of $18.

Stocks in the toy industry have been under recent price pressure. In December, for instance, Mattel’s share price dropped 13 per cent, the stock price for Hasbro declined 9 per cent, and Spin Master’s stock price declined over 9 per cent. However, in just the first three trading session of 2017, the share prices have snapped back for Mattel and Hasbro, rising 12 per cent and nearly 8 per cent, respectively, yet climbing only half a per cent for Spin Master. A rebound in the share price for Spin Master may follow.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $35, close to its 50-day moving average (at $34.83). After that, there is significant resistance at $39, close to its record closing high (at $38.70). There is initial downside support between $29 and $30, close to its 200-day moving average (at $28.99).

The relative strength index is at 34, suggesting the share price is nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

Liquidity can be low. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 92,000 shares.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX Breakouts Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Jan. 5 1 AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.94 2 AIM-T Aimia Inc $9.02 3 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $12.59 4 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.77 5 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $25.11 6 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $97.80 7 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.43 8 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.94 9 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $56.99 10 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $4.53 11 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.81 12 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.66 13 D.UN-T Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust $20.00 14 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $3.26 15 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc $2.59 16 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $13.59 17 FN-T First National Financial Corp $27.71 18 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $19.32 19 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.33 20 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.37 21 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.22 22 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $39.72 23 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $6.74 24 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $2.89 25 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $7.29 26 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $18.16 27 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.22 28 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $7.88 29 MBT-T Manitoba Telecom Services Inc $38.43 30 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.71 31 MX-T Methanex Corp $62.66 32 NAL-T Newalta Corp $2.42 33 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.63 34 NWC-T North West Co Inc $27.92 35 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $17.88 36 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.53 37 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.60 38 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $26.98 39 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.84 40 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $63.16 41 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.65 42 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.51 43 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.94 44 T-T TELUS Corp $44.20 45 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.52 46 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $67.81 47 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.74 48 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $5.07 49 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $3.49 50 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $107.36 51 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $3.44 Negative Breakouts 1 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.50 2 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.00 3 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $12.59 4 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $27.72 5 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $31.34 6 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.97 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error