Today, it is a very active day in terms of earnings reports with 22 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index announcing their quarterly financial results.

Among the companies reporting are: TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T), Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T), Fortis Inc. (FTS-T), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T), Encana Corp. (ECA-T), RioCan REIT (REI.un-T), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T), Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T), Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T), CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T), and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend in U.S. dollars of 18 cents per share, or 72 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 1 per cent.

In October, the company announced a 24 per cent dividend increase, lifting the quarterly dividend to its present level of 18 cents per share from 14.5 cents.

Financial forecasts

The company reports its financial results in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting attractive growth for Waste Connections. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.056-billion in 2016, rising over 32 per cent to $1.399-billion in 2017, and climbing 8 per cent to $1.515-billion in 2018.

Over the past six months, there have been minor positive earnings revisions. In August 2016, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $1.036-billion for 2016 and $1.373-billion for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.9 times the 2017 consensus estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average multiple of 11.2 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $88.79 (U.S.), suggesting a modest single-digit potential price return over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $80 U.S. (at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $96 U.S. (at Goldman Sachs).

Analysts’ recommendations

Since October, 19 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 15 analysts have “buy” recommendations, three analysts have “hold” recommendations, and one analyst has a “sell” recommendation (from EVA Dimensions).

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices higher. For instance, last month, Brian Maguire, the analyst at Goldman Sachs, increased his target price to $96 (U.S.) from $90. Joe Box, the analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, increased his target price to $90 (U.S.) from $85, and Al Kaschalk, the analyst at Wedbush, lifted his target price by $5 to $85 (U.S.).

Insider transaction activity

In 2017, we have not seen any insider trading activity. Back in November, James Little, the senior vice president of engineering and disposal, sold 2,000 shares.

Chart watch

The stock price has been trending sideways, pausing after rallying 56 per cent in 2016.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 2.5 per cent, marginally below the S&P/TSX composite index industrials sector return of 3.4 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is strong downside support at $105, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $104.95). Failing that, there is support around $100, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $98.76). Initial upside resistance appears to be around $110.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 15 close
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $41.97
AIM-TAimia Inc $9.43
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $32.89
APH-TAphria Inc. $6.52
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $15.29
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $34.48
BMO-TBank of Montreal $101.29
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $81.52
BLX-TBoralex Inc $20.40
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $23.50
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $48.69
CAE-TCAE Inc $20.25
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.42
CFP-TCanfor Corp $17.40
CAS-TCascades Inc $13.90
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $15.91
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties REIT $14.26
CM-TCIBC $116.38
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $54.99
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $9.90
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $20.14
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $3.31
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $14.03
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $19.08
GH-TGamehost Inc $12.05
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $37.60
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd $30.13
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $45.27
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $28.07
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $41.75
IFP-TInterfor Corp $18.05
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $4.86
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.70
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $72.37
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $7.45
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $61.14
MBT-TManitoba Telecom Services Inc $39.52
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $15.70
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.76
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.47
MSI-TMorneau Shepell Inc $19.73
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $58.14
OSB-TNorbord Inc $38.60
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.80
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $16.18
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $32.12
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $35.51
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.56
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $71.92
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $98.53
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $79.24
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $33.55
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.17
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $4.21
TNC-TTIO Networks Corp. $3.30
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $46.80
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $69.16
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.48
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.54
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $33.97
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $10.70
VSN-TVeresen Inc $14.22
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $53.25
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $2.55
YGR-TYangarra Resources Ltd. $2.77
Negative Breakouts
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $8.47
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $26.89
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $17.07
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.89
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $28.00
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $30.17
XDC-TXtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.36
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $12.10

