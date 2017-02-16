Among the companies reporting are: TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T), Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T), Fortis Inc. (FTS-T), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T), Encana Corp. (ECA-T), RioCan REIT (REI.un-T), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T), Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T), Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T), CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T), and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T).

Today, it is a very active day in terms of earnings reports with 22 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index announcing their quarterly financial results.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend in U.S. dollars of 18 cents per share, or 72 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 1 per cent.

In October, the company announced a 24 per cent dividend increase, lifting the quarterly dividend to its present level of 18 cents per share from 14.5 cents.

Financial forecasts

The company reports its financial results in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting attractive growth for Waste Connections. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.056-billion in 2016, rising over 32 per cent to $1.399-billion in 2017, and climbing 8 per cent to $1.515-billion in 2018.

Over the past six months, there have been minor positive earnings revisions. In August 2016, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $1.036-billion for 2016 and $1.373-billion for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.9 times the 2017 consensus estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average multiple of 11.2 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $88.79 (U.S.), suggesting a modest single-digit potential price return over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $80 U.S. (at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $96 U.S. (at Goldman Sachs).

Analysts’ recommendations

Since October, 19 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 15 analysts have “buy” recommendations, three analysts have “hold” recommendations, and one analyst has a “sell” recommendation (from EVA Dimensions).

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices higher. For instance, last month, Brian Maguire, the analyst at Goldman Sachs, increased his target price to $96 (U.S.) from $90. Joe Box, the analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, increased his target price to $90 (U.S.) from $85, and Al Kaschalk, the analyst at Wedbush, lifted his target price by $5 to $85 (U.S.).

Insider transaction activity

In 2017, we have not seen any insider trading activity. Back in November, James Little, the senior vice president of engineering and disposal, sold 2,000 shares.

Chart watch

The stock price has been trending sideways, pausing after rallying 56 per cent in 2016.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 2.5 per cent, marginally below the S&P/TSX composite index industrials sector return of 3.4 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is strong downside support at $105, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $104.95). Failing that, there is support around $100, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $98.76). Initial upside resistance appears to be around $110.

