Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, 10 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results. They are: Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. (CEU-T), Cominar REIT (CUF.UN-T), Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T), Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T), Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T), Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T), Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T), Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN-T), Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T), and Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T).

This morning, the price of crude oil is tumbling, once again, breaking below $50 (U.S.). The slide in the price of crude oil is pulling the Canadian dollar down, which is now below 74 cents relative to the U.S. dollar.

Dividend policy

The company will be paying shareholders its first dividend later this month. Last November, the board of directors approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend. The inaugural dividend is 2.5 cents per share, or 10 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.5 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company. The consensus cash flow per share (CFPS) estimate is $1.47 in 2017 and $1.93 in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been relatively steady. For instance, six months ago, the consensus CFPS estimate was $1.50 for 2017, and three months ago, the consensus CFPS estimate was $1.41 for 2017.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis. The consensus one-year target price is $12.61, suggesting a potential price return of 86 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $9 (at Peters & Co. Ltd.) to a high of $14.25 (at GMP). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $9, $10, $11.45, $11.75, $12, eight at $13, three at $14, and $14.25.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the start of the year, 17 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 15 analysts have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations.

The 17 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, GMP, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Analysts’ recommendation revisions

Several analysts have made relatively minor revisions to their target prices since the beginning of the year. All but one analyst increased their target prices.

In February, Dan Grager, the analyst from Peters & Co. Ltd., decreased his target price by $2 to $9, while analyst David Phung, from Credit Suisse, raised his target price to $10 from $9.75, and Juan Jarrah, from TD Securities, bumped his target price to $14 from $13.50.

In January, Kurt Molnar from Raymond James, increased his target price to $13 from $12. Darrell Bishop, from Haywood Securities, lifted his target price to $14 from $13, and Patrick O’Rourke, from AltaCorp Capital, raised his target price to $13 from $12.50.

Insider transaction activity

At the start of 2017, on Jan. 6, Jeff Tonken, the president and chief executive officer, purchased 2,760 shares at a price of $9.055 per share.

Chart watch

So far in 2017, of the 50 stocks in the S&P/TSX composite energy sector index, Birchcliff Energy is the third worst performing stock in the sector. Only Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T) have realized lower price returns year-to-date.

Year-to-date, Birchcliff’s share price is down nearly 28 per cent, closely tracking the downdraft in the price of natural gas, which has fallen 22 per cent. Natural gas prices have been under pressure due to a mild winter that sent natural gas storage levels climbing.

However, this relationship between Birchcliff’s stock price with the price of natural gas has recently diverged. Over the past few weeks, natural gas prices have steadily recovered, rising 12 per cent over the past two weeks, while Birchcliff’s stock price has dropped over 7 per cent.

The stock price remains in a downtrend but is nearing strong technical support around $6.

On a recovery, there is major overhead resistance around $8, close to its 50-day moving average (at $8.08) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $8.30).

The relative strength index reading is at 34, suggesting the shares are nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 8 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.29 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $13.78 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $48.63 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $9.72 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $13.31 BCB-T Cott Corp $15.68 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $12.61 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.99 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $18.79 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $9.49 RPI-u-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $26.40 SIS-T Savaria Corp $11.55 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.59 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $35.99 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $5.02 VNR-T Valener Inc $21.41 Negative Breakouts AC-T Air Canada $13.10 ADW.A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $10.35 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.55 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.61 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $6.78 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.80 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.00 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.63 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $21.30 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.55 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $7.02 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.35 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $7.72 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $16.56 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.73 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.97 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.36 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $14.87 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $5.21 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $34.56 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.54 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $33.72 ECA-T Encana Corp $14.20 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.97 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.84 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $19.97 FN-T First National Financial Corp $26.54 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.57 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.78 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.61 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $40.88 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group $19.89 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.96 LIQ-T Liquor Stores NA Ltd $9.88 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.39 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.23 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $4.90 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.18 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $5.42 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $2.82 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.05 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $15.71 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $17.80 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.53 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.05 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.73 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $13.68 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.32 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.29 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.26 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $9.69 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $23.58 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.03 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.49 SCB-T Street Capital Group Inc $1.67 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.53 T-T TELUS Corp $42.30 X-T TMX Group Ltd $68.44 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.90 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $13.73 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.30 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $4.94 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.25 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $49.63 WJX-T Wajax Corp $21.63 WED-T Westaim Corp. $2.62 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.43 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $10.11 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.22 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $3.35 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error