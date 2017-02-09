Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday's TSX breakouts: A stock with a 4% yield in a sub-sector gaining momentum

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

This morning, key commodities are neutral to stronger. The prices of oil and natural gas futures are firmer, while the price of gold is steady.

Today, key releases of interest to investors may include the following reports.

In Canada, the New Housing Price Index for December will be released. It is an active day for earnings reports with companies such as TELUS Corp. (T-CN), Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T), Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T), MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T), Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM/A-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), Interfor Corp. (IFP-T), Cameco Corp. (CCO-T), Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T), Canadian REIT (REF.un-T), and Agrium Inc. (AGU-T) all scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 8 cents on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.96 per cent.

The company has a strong balance sheet and has maintained the dividend at this level since 2013.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $145-million in 2016, rising marginally to $148-million in 2017, and increasing to $154-million the following year.

There have been slight earnings revisions. For instance, one year ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $141-million for 2016 and $158-million for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is slightly below the five-year historical average of 6.7 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $2.28, suggesting a potential price return of 13 per cent over the next 12 months. If one includes the dividend yield, the potential one-year total return is 17 per cent.

Individual target prices provided by four firms are as follows in numerical order: $1.85, $2.25, and two at $2.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

In 2017, five analysts have issued research reports on this small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $799-million, four analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “neutral” recommendation.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: CIBC World Markets, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised Target Prices

In January, Paul Quinn, the analyst at RBC Capital Markets trimmed his target price to $2.25 from $2.50. In addition, Hamir Patel, the analyst from CIBC World Markets reduced his target price to $1.85 from $2.25 and maintained his ‘neutral’ recommendation.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent transactions occurred several months ago and were all purchases. On Nov. 24, Jane Bird, who sits on the Board of Directors, purchased 5,300 shares at a price of $1.89 per share. On Nov. 21, Jennifer Foster, the vice president of human resources, purchased 17,500 shares at a price of $1.90. On Nov. 17, Stephen Williams, the chief financial officer, bought 20,000 shares at a price of $1.83 per share. Finally, on Nov. 10, Shannon Janzen, the vice president and chief forester, purchased 15,000 shares at a price of $1.89 per share.

Chart watch

Stocks in the forest products sub-sector are gaining positive price momentum with the price of lumber futures charging higher.

The shares of Western are under accumulation. On Wednesday, the share price rallied 3.1 per cent on very high volume. Over 7.2-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 2.4-million shares. Year-to-date, Western’s share price is up 7per cent.

Over the past two years, the stock price has traded principally between $1.80 and $2.30 with the share price currently in the middle of this trading range.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around its current level of $2, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $2.05). After that, there is resistance between $2.20 and $2.30. There is initial downside support around $1.90, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.88). Failing that, there is support around $1.80.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 8 close
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $39.50
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $66.87
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.98
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $11.54
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.77
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $31.34
ACO/X-TAtco Ltd $46.61
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $4.49
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $79.49
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $25.75
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $46.80
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $30.19
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.22
CFP-TCanfor Corp $15.85
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $11.93
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $25.33
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $15.73
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $3.29
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $9.63
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.50
DH-TDH Corp $24.23
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.75
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $20.09
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $5.06
EMA-TEmera Inc $46.27
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $6.36
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $19.00
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $10.59
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $14.11
FSV-TFirstService Corp $66.89
FTS-TFortis Inc $42.32
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $89.50
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $36.93
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $19.17
G-TGoldcorp Inc $22.27
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.70
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $26.29
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $7.88
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $23.24
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $10.82
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.74
IFP-TInterfor Corp $16.15
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $4.41
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.94
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.51
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $68.91
K-TKinross Gold Corp $5.50
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $7.35
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.88
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $56.93
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $3.68
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $24.45
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.35
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $7.83
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $15.65
PAAS-TPan American Silver Corp $27.63
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $3.07
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.33
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.91
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $66.65
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $12.69
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $95.42
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $6.55
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $14.17
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $70.24
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $17.85
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $15.58
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $30.01
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $32.85
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $1.60
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $3.42
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $45.41
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc $15.00
UR-TUrtheCast Corp $1.93
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $5.45
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $10.35
VLN-TVelan Inc $17.80
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd $3.07
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.02
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.75
Negative Breakouts
AC-TAir Canada $13.31
ADW.A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $10.38
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $15.45
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $3.00
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.80
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.42
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $82.00
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.95
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $37.90
CJT-TCargojet Inc $45.37
DC.A-TDundee Corp $5.31
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $38.78
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $13.16
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $17.16
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $26.58
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $40.48
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $24.83
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.88

Source: Bloomberg

