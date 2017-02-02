This morning, major commodities are mixed. The price of oil is up mildly, hovering around the $54 (U.S.) a barrel level, natural gas futures are down around 1 per cent, while the price of gold is up over 1 per cent.

Market action may be tilted to the downside today and buyers remaining on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls reports. On Wednesday, the U.S. ADP employment report released was very strong.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.5 cents per share, or 42 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an attractive annualized dividend yield of 4.8 per cent.

On Jan. 24, the company announced its 2017 capital budget of $100-million. Management indicated that the annualized dividend of 42 cents per share was expected to be maintained.

Last year, on Jan. 14, when the price of West Texas Intermediate oil broke below $30 (U.S.), management at Cardinal announced plans to slash its dividend to the present level of 42 cents per share annually from 84 cents. Management stated in the news release that, “The company believes that right sizing its dividend for the current crude oil price environment is prudent and will allow Cardinal to maintain its total payout ratio at less than 100% of cash flow from operations.”

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow multiple basis. Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $14. Individual target prices provided by 12 firms are as follows in numerical order: $10.50, $10.75, $11.50, two at $12, $12.50, two at $13, $13.50, $13.75, $12.50, and $14. The consensus one-year target price is $12.23, suggesting the share price has 41 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $643-million, is well covered by the Street. According to Bloomberg, 13 analysts have issued research reports on the company since October 2016, 12 have ‘buy’ recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has a ‘hold’ recommendation.

The 13 firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Wold Markets, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Haywood Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Last month, several analysts lifted their target prices. Adam Gill, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, raised his target price to $13 from $11. Sam Roach, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, increased his target price to $12.50 from $12. Darrell Bishop, the analyst from Haywood Securities, bumped his target price to $13.50 from $12.50. Cormark Securities’ analyst, Garett Ursu, raised his target price to $14 from $12.25, and Robert Pare, from Clarus Securities, increased his target price by 50 cents to $11.50.

There was one downgrade, Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities reduced his target price to $10.50 from $12 after management released their 2017 capital budget.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting spectacular growth for the company. The consensus cash flow per share estimate is 90 cents in 2016, expanding 36 per cent to $1.23 in 2017. The consensus cash flow per share estimate is $1.76 in 2018, up 43 per cent from the prior year.

Forecasts have remained relatively stable in recent months. For instance, six months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 86 cents for 2016 and $1.24 for 2017.

Insider transaction activities

In December, when the share price was trading near the upper end of its recent trading band (trading between $8 and $10.50 since March 2016), several insiders were selling shares. As part of the executive management team, Craig Kolochuk holds the position as VP Land. He reduced his holdings by 40,000 shares during the month over the course of a number of days, selling at prices ranging from $10.365 per share to $10.50 per share. Also on the executive team, Tim Hyde, VP Exploration, sold 25,000 shares in December at a price of $10.12 per share. In addition, board member, James Smith, sold 50,000 shares on Dec. 7 at a price of $9.8679 per share.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the energy sector is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index, declining 5.6 per cent. However, shares of Cardinal have sharply underperformed the sector. Year-to-date, Cardinal’s share price is down 18 per cent.

Since March 2016, the share price has been range bound, trading primarily between $8 and $10.50, and is currently trading at the lower end of this band.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $9, and after that, between $10 and $10.50. There is initial downside support around $8. Failing that, there is support around $7.50.

The relative strength index is at 37, suggesting the shares are not yet oversold, despite the sharp decline in the share price year-to-date. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

