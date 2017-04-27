In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 96 points, or 0.61 per cent. There were 101 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 145 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.10 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index was relatively unchanged.

Dividend policy

The company has announced a dividend increase in March of every year since 2015. Last month, the company’s board of directors approved a 10.5 per cent increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 42 cents from 38 cents. This increase marked the third consecutive year of a dividend hike by 10 per cent or more.

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, or $1.68 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 2 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are eight firms providing recent research coverage on the company, of which 3 analysts have buy recommendations, and five analysts have hold recommendations.

The eight firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, National Bank Financial, PI Financial Corp., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising.

On Wednesday, Leon Aghazarian, the analyst from National Bank Financial, lifted his target price to $100 from $86.

Last month, Derek Dley, from Canaccord Genuity, bumped his target price to $74 from $66. Sabahat Khan, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, raised his target price by $8 to $86. Stephen Macleod from BMO Capital Markets lifted his target price to $83 from $70. Derek Lessard, the analyst from TD Securities, increased his target price by $7 to $90. George Doumet, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $78 from $67. Kyle McPhee from Cormark Securities raised his target price by $4 to $80. Robert Gibson, the analyst from PI Financial, increased his target price to $88.75 from $78.25.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $195-million in 2017, up from $154.8-million in 2016, with EBITDA anticipated to rise to $221-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $3.24 for 2017 and $3.85 for 2018.

The stock has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $185-million for 2017 and $216-million for 2018. The Street’s earnings per share forecasts were $2.99 for 2017 and $3.74 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 13.2 times the consensus 2018 estimate, above its three-year historical average of 10.5 times, and near its peak multiple over this three year period.

The average 12-month target price is $84.97, implying the stock is fairly valued. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $74 to a high of $100. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $74, $78, $80, $83, $86, $88.75, $90, and $100.

Insider transaction activity

There has been no reports of acquisition or disposition activities in the public market so far this year.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up 22 per cent, making it the second best performing stock in the S&P/TSX Consumer Staples Index, behind Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T).

However, more impressive is the longer-term chart, with the share price remaining in an uptrend.

The share price has initial overhead resistance around $86.50, near its record closing high.

On March 15, the company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results that has sent the stock price soaring to $84 from $73.30, or 15 per cent since reporting. The strong price action suggests the stock may need to digest these gains before moving higher. Consequently, in the near-term, the share price may drift lower, back to between $80 and $81.50. Should the share price fail to hold at the $80 level, there is support around $78, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $78.13).

The relative strength index is at 56, suggesting the stock price is in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition and a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts April 26 close AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.50 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $4.09 BCE-T BCE Inc $62.70 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $306.00 CLS-T Celestica Inc $19.78 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $65.00 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $77.40 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.67 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $120.14 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $20.80 FSV-T FirstService Corp $83.84 WN-T George Weston Ltd $120.69 GWR-T Global Water Resources Inc. $12.50 IFP-T Interfor Corp $20.18 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group $22.11 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $20.90 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $75.70 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $37.00 MRU-T Metro Inc $46.21 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $22.11 NWC-T North West Co Inc $32.07 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $20.62 RFP-T Resolute Forest Products Inc. $8.92 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $62.79 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.17 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $28.89 T-T TELUS Corp $45.35 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $6.79 TC-T Tucows Inc. $80.76 Negative Breakouts ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $12.30 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $18.02 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.69 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.86 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $6.52 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $27.30 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $9.18 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.52 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $43.20 CM-T CIBC $110.93 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $13.07 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.25 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.75 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $3.23 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $11.46 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $40.70 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $36.34 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.97 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $13.60 FN-T First National Financial Corp $23.10 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $33.02 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $5.12 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.66 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $5.99 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $93.24 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $11.44 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.44 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $16.41 NA-T National Bank of Canada $53.69 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.91 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.33 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.63 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $8.10 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.94 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $9.13 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.26 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.65 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $8.95 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.99 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $27.36 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $23.03 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $9.55 Source: Bloomberg

