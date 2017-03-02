They are: George Weston Ltd. (WN-T), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T), SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T), TD Bank (TD-T), Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T), ShawCor. Ltd. (SCL-T), Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T), Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T), Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T), Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) and Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T).

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, 12 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Distribution policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Shares of Canfor is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5 times the consensus 2018 estimate, relatively in-line with the five-year historical average multiple.

The consensus one-year target price is $20.50, implying the stock price may appreciate 13 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $17 (at RBC Capital Markets) to a high of $25.00 (at BMO Capital Markets). Individual price targets provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $17, $18, $19, $20, $24, and $26.

Analysts’ fecommendations

According to Bloomberg, eight analysts have recently issued research reports, seven analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, and one analyst has a ‘hold’ recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, Morningstar, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

Several analysts have recently raised their target prices higher. This week, Daryl Swetlishoff, the analyst at Raymond James, lifted his target price to $24 from $19.50. Last month, Paul Quinn, from RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price by $1 to $17, and Benoit Laprade, the analyst from Scotia Capital, raised his target price by 50 cents to $19.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $531-million in 2017 and $592-million in 2018.

Earnings revisions

Over the past month, the 2017 consensus EBITDA estimate has climbed to $592-million from $569-million. The 2016 consensus EBITDA estimate has remained unchanged.

Insider transaction activity

Jim Pattison, who sits on the board of directors, bought 2,114,200 shares at a price of $16.5507 per share on Feb. 13.

Chart watch

Forest product stocks are in an uptrend following the strength in the commodity price. Canfor’s stock price is up18.5 per cent so far this year. Other stocks in the sector are also on the move, surging higher. For instance, year-to-date, shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) are up 21 per cent and shares of Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) are up 24 per cent.

On Wednesday, the share price soared 5.5 per cent on high volume. Over 1.1-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 680,000 shares.

Should Canfor’s share price break above the $18.25 level roughly, the stock price could rally to between $20 and $21 before incurring overhead resistance.

Should the share price retreat, there is initial downside support between $15 and $16, close to its 50-day moving average (at $15.51) and near its 200-day moving average (at $14.82).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Below is a list of securities in the S&P/TSX composite index and the S&P/TSX Small Cap index that are technically breaking out, reaching new 55-day highs or lows. Securities on the positive breakouts list have displayed positive price momentum during this period. Securities on negative breakouts list have experienced negative price momentum.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 1 close AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.08 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $4.93 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $15.58 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $101.90 BLX-T Boralex Inc $20.94 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $89.06 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.63 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.58 CFP-T Canfor Corp $18.10 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $11.38 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $13.10 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $33.49 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $67.58 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.48 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $9.95 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $10.15 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $11.85 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.28 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $18.00 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $38.41 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.51 MX-T Methanex Corp $69.31 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $52.90 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.94 POE-T Pan Orient Energy Corp $1.65 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $3.20 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.99 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $71.52 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $2.93 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $3.68 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $38.75 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.45 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $32.04 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.71 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.55 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $117.63 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.96 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $58.16 Negative Breakouts DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $11.19 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $34.83 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.80 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $41.07 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $16.44 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $16.30 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.13 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.04 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error