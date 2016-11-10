Keep in mind, we are in the fourth quarter, the seasonally strongest period of the year. Many institutional money managers are scrambling to report strong performance this year, which has been a challenge, and these investors only have a few weeks remaining in 2016 before market action becomes quiet during the December holiday period. With the U.S. election concluded, an acceptance speech by president-elect Donald Trump that was not hostile and talked about unification, combined with a gracious concession speech by Hillary Clinton , the markets have regained positive momentum. The S&P 500 Index is just 1 per cent away from closing at a new all-time record high.

The relief rally appears set to extend for yet another day.

Dividend policy

Russel Metals pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, or $1.52 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 6.5 per cent. Management has maintained its dividend at this level since mid-2014.

The company’s earnings payout ratio is above 100 per cent. Management stated in its latest MD &A that, “We currently have a basket of approximately $207 million available for restricted payments...This basket is available for dividend payments greater than $0.35 per share which, at the current dividend rate, utilizes approximately $7 million per annum of the restricted payment basket.”

Valuation

The stock is trading at a high valuation.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.8 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 13.9 times, and above its prior peak multiple of roughly 17 times during this period.

On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 9.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above the three-year historical average of 8.5 times, and above its previous peak of approximately 9.5 times during this period.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are seven analysts whom cover this stock, one of which has a ‘buy’ recommendations and the remaining six analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. Firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows: BMO Capital Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Raymond James, RBC Capital Market, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $22.25, implying the shares are fully valued. Target prices range from a low of $21 to a high of $25. Individual target prices provided by six firms in numerical order are: two at $21, $21.50, $22, $23, and $25.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $138-million in 2016, rising to $170-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 92 cents in 2016, rising 42 per cent to $1.31 in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have been revised down since the beginning of the year. On January 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $168-million for 2016 and $184-million for 2017. The earnings per share estimates were $1.30 for 2016 and $1.41 for 2017.

Chart watch

This small-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $1.4-billion, is a strong performer in 2016. Year-to-date, the share price has soared 45 per cent, and on Wednesday, the stock price rallied 13 per cent on high volume. Nearly 700,000 shares traded yesterday, well above this two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 214,000 shares.

The shares appear to be forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a break above $25 would confirm this pattern.

The shares have initial overhead resistance between $24 and $25. A move above $25, could see the share price rise to around $27.50.

There is initial downside support around $21, near its 200-day moving average (at $21.17) and its 50-day moving average (at $20.97). Failing that, there is support at $20.

The relative strength index is at 73, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 9 close ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $11.60 APH-T Aphria Inc. $3.99 CAE-T CAE Inc $19.36 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $8.29 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $47.05 CVL-T Cervus Equipment Corp $14.00 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $67.02 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.89 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $14.37 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $24.75 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.40 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $53.18 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $68.02 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $6.11 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $18.70 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $20.07 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $48.62 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $29.00 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $47.59 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $23.31 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.98 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $34.95 STN-T Stantec Inc $32.43 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $46.35 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $29.87 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $55.88 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.39 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.37 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $102.85 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $44.03 Negative Breakouts ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.66 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.17 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $34.21 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.08 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $45.62 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $9.83 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $19.77 BCE-T BCE Inc $59.20 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.91 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $28.74 DOO-T BRP Inc $23.34 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.33 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $9.70 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.43 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties Real Estate Investment $12.81 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.88 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $8.96 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.09 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $19.22 DH-T DH Corp $15.03 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $7.53 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $6.64 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.53 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.19 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.52 FN-T First National Financial Corp $24.10 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.05 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.59 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $22.69 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.86 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.04 IFP-T Interfor Corp $13.68 KEY-T Keyera Corp $39.00 LNR-T Linamar Corp $48.43 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $34.50 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $3.33 MG-T Magna International Inc $50.92 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $28.18 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $6.80 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.39 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.84 OSB-T Norbord Inc $29.76 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $22.51 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $28.18 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.30 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $4.49 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $51.72 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.05 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.24 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.72 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $31.20 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.04 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $14.02 VNR-T Valener Inc $19.95 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $1.89 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error