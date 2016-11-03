Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday's TSX breakouts: There's a growing list of future buying opportunities

Jennifer Dowty

Investors continue to sit on the sidelines, waiting for the results of the Nov. 8 U.S. election.

Neutral investor sentiment continues to grow.

According to the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey reported for the week ending Nov. 2, 23.6 per cent of respondents have bullish expectations for the stock market six months out, down 1.1 per cent from the prior week, 42 per cent of respondents have neutral expectations, up 0.9 per cent, and 34.3 per cent of participants are bearish, which is up 0.2 per cent from the previous week. In comparison, for the week ending October 19, bullish sentiment was 23.7 per cent, bearish sentiment was 37.8 per cent, and the neutral camp was below 39 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, or 84 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.4 times the 2017 consensus estimate, exactly at its one-year historical average, and off from its peak multiple of just over 21 times forward earnings.

Over the past year, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple ranging from a low of 18 times to a high of approximately 21.5 times. Looking at the downside risk, should the stock trade down to a forward P/E multiple of 19 times, this would take the share price down to $23.75, and at an 18 times multiple, this would reflect a share price of $22.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since July, 11 firms have issued research reports on the company, and of these firms, there are two ‘buy’ recommendations and nine ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $26.23, implying there is 8 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months.

The Street is forecasting steady earnings growth for the company. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.19 for 2016, $1.25 for 2017, and $1.32 for 2018.

The company offers investors high earnings visibility and stability. On January 1, for instance, the consensus EPS estimate was $1.17 for 2016 and $1.24 for 2017, relatively consistent with current forecasts.

Insider transaction activities

On Sept. 16, board member, Philip Orsino, purchased 10,000 shares at a price of $25.75 per share.

On June 2, board member, James Hinds, bought 20,000 shares at a price of $24.80 per share.

On May 25, the chief financial officer, Michael Vels, purchased 5,000 shares at a price of $24.01 per share.

This information can be found on the website, www.sedi.ca.

Chart watch

The shares have been under pressure over the past month. The stock is the worst one-month performer in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index. Year-to-date, the stock price is up nearly 9 per cent.

Shares of Hydro One have large overhead resistance between $26 and $26.60, its previous closing high is $26.59, set in July 2016.

There is initial downside support between $23 and $24, and failing that, there is solid support at $22.

The relative strength index is at 28, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 2 close
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $18.32
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.32
MEQ-TMainstreet Equity Corp $34.63
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc $49.23
WJX-TWajax Corp $18.49
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $22.07
Negative Breakouts
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $14.38
AIM-TAimia Inc $7.00
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $12.21
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $34.44
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $31.86
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.28
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.55
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $8.25
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $10.48
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $9.39
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.89
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $25.98
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $28.75
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $2.49
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.76
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.76
CAO-TCara Operations Ltd $26.00
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties REIT $12.98
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $23.58
CM-TCIBC $97.76
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $61.88
CGO-TCogeco Inc $48.40
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $15.70
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $8.25
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.34
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.51
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $21.23
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $18.93
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $51.24
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $11.89
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.18
FSV-TFirstService Corp $52.69
GBU-TGabriel Resources Ltd $0.56
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $27.88
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $105.59
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $16.23
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $33.69
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.56
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.83
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $18.32
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $16.03
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $14.19
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.21
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $7.76
KEY-TKeyera Corp $39.32
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $11.58
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $65.13
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $70.30
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $7.78
MRU-TMetro Inc $40.86
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $8.50
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.65
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $1.52
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $4.67
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.35
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $15.10
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $2.04
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.21
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $36.97
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.69
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $53.12
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.14
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $7.85
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $28.12
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $15.53
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $17.20
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.17
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $32.85
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $3.10
SOX-TStuart Olson Inc $5.54
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.14
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $6.00
TRP-TTransCanada Corp $57.82
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $8.59
VNR-TValener Inc $20.64
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.16
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $21.41
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.90

Source: Bloomberg

