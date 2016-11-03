According to the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Survey reported for the week ending Nov. 2, 23.6 per cent of respondents have bullish expectations for the stock market six months out, down 1.1 per cent from the prior week, 42 per cent of respondents have neutral expectations, up 0.9 per cent, and 34.3 per cent of participants are bearish, which is up 0.2 per cent from the previous week. In comparison, for the week ending October 19, bullish sentiment was 23.7 per cent, bearish sentiment was 37.8 per cent, and the neutral camp was below 39 per cent.

Investors continue to sit on the sidelines, waiting for the results of the Nov. 8 U.S. election.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, or 84 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.4 times the 2017 consensus estimate, exactly at its one-year historical average, and off from its peak multiple of just over 21 times forward earnings.

Over the past year, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple ranging from a low of 18 times to a high of approximately 21.5 times. Looking at the downside risk, should the stock trade down to a forward P/E multiple of 19 times, this would take the share price down to $23.75, and at an 18 times multiple, this would reflect a share price of $22.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since July, 11 firms have issued research reports on the company, and of these firms, there are two ‘buy’ recommendations and nine ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $26.23, implying there is 8 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months.

The Street is forecasting steady earnings growth for the company. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.19 for 2016, $1.25 for 2017, and $1.32 for 2018.

The company offers investors high earnings visibility and stability. On January 1, for instance, the consensus EPS estimate was $1.17 for 2016 and $1.24 for 2017, relatively consistent with current forecasts.

Insider transaction activities

On Sept. 16, board member, Philip Orsino, purchased 10,000 shares at a price of $25.75 per share.

On June 2, board member, James Hinds, bought 20,000 shares at a price of $24.80 per share.

On May 25, the chief financial officer, Michael Vels, purchased 5,000 shares at a price of $24.01 per share.

This information can be found on the website, www.sedi.ca.

Chart watch

The shares have been under pressure over the past month. The stock is the worst one-month performer in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index. Year-to-date, the stock price is up nearly 9 per cent.

Shares of Hydro One have large overhead resistance between $26 and $26.60, its previous closing high is $26.59, set in July 2016.

There is initial downside support between $23 and $24, and failing that, there is solid support at $22.

The relative strength index is at 28, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.



The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 2 close CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $18.32 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.32 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $34.63 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $49.23 WJX-T Wajax Corp $18.49 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $22.07 Negative Breakouts ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $14.38 AIM-T Aimia Inc $7.00 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $12.21 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $34.44 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $31.86 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.28 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.55 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $8.25 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $10.48 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.39 BEI.UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.89 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $25.98 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $28.75 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $2.49 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.76 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.76 CAO-T Cara Operations Ltd $26.00 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $12.98 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $23.58 CM-T CIBC $97.76 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $61.88 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $48.40 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $15.70 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.25 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.34 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.51 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $21.23 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.93 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $51.24 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $11.89 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.18 FSV-T FirstService Corp $52.69 GBU-T Gabriel Resources Ltd $0.56 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $27.88 WN-T George Weston Ltd $105.59 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $16.23 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $33.69 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.56 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.83 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $18.32 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $16.03 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $14.19 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $24.21 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $7.76 KEY-T Keyera Corp $39.32 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $11.58 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $65.13 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $70.30 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $7.78 MRU-T Metro Inc $40.86 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $8.50 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.65 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $1.52 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $4.67 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.35 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $15.10 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.04 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.21 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $36.97 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.69 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $53.12 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.14 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $7.85 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $28.12 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $15.53 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $17.20 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $8.17 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $32.85 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $3.10 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $5.54 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.14 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $6.00 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $57.82 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $8.59 VNR-T Valener Inc $20.64 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.16 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $21.41 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.90 Source: Bloomberg

