Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s TSX breakouts: This dividend stock benefits from rising rates; has 13 'buy’ calls Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Equity markets continue their ‘rally and recede’ trading actions, characterized by choppy daily trading action with the net effect of sideways market movevs over the past few months.

It may be a quiet day in the markets today, with little traction. Markets look to open slightly lower with buyers sitting on the sidelines awaiting Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40.5 cents per share, $1.62 on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.7 per cent.

Since May 2015, the company has a pattern of announcing a dividend hike every other quarter. If this trend continues, investors may see another dividend hike announcement next month.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is below its three-year historical average of 11.5 times, and below its peak of just over 13 times during this period, suggesting there is room for multiple expansion.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are13 ‘buy’ recommendations, and five ‘hold’ recommendations. There are no ‘sell’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price based on 15 analysts’ forecasts is $45.75, which implies approximately 6 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $42.50 to a high of $50. Individual target prices provided by 16 firms in numerical order are as follows: $42.50, $44, four at $45, three at $46, three at $47, $47.63, two at $48, and $50.

The consensus EPS estimate is $3.71 in 2016, and forecast to rise 6 per cent to $3.93 in 2017.

Over the past six months, there have been minor earnings revisions. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EPS estimate was $3.74 for 2016 and $4.06 for 2017.

Chart watch

The share price is relatively unchanged year-to-date, up just 0.4 per cent, outperforming two of its peers, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) and Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), which have both realized losses of 7.9 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively, so far this year. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) is an outperformer in the group, realizing a gain of 9.6 per cent, year-to-date.

For the past two years, the stock has traded sideways, largely between $38 and $45, and is currently approaching the upper end of this range. The low interest rate environment has been a significant headwind, or challenge, for the company.

The stock has major resistance at $45.75, which is its peak closing price from earlier this year, in May. After that, there is major overhead resistance at $50.

In terms of downside support, there is support at $40, and failing that, around $37.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 5 close
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $9.57
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $2.17
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $44.66
AC-TAir Canada $11.88
AYA-TAmaya Inc $21.45
APH-TAphria Inc. $3.82
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $24.13
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $23.55
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $9.60
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $46.93
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.12
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.73
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $88.32
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $42.88
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $204.00
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $4.98
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.60
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $5.50
ECA-TEncana Corp $14.42
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $14.70
EXF-TEXFO Inc $5.01
FTT-TFinning International Inc $25.18
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $13.14
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $18.38
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.35
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $42.44
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.16
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $48.35
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.18
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $6.39
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $66.93
LAS.A-TLassonde Industries Inc $219.00
MG-TMagna International Inc $57.62
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.11
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $16.00
PXT-TParex Resources Inc $17.20
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $2.52
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.95
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.33
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $11.27
RVX-TResverlogix Corp $2.47
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $9.62
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $33.06
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.80
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $8.51
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.14
TR-TTrillium Therapeutics Inc $21.31
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.65
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $52.33
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $11.54
XDC-TXtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.83
Negative Breakouts
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $17.25
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $61.63
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $21.61
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.42
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $2.84
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.98
ACO/X-TAtco Ltd $46.01
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.44
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $3.03
BCE-TBCE Inc $59.87
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $29.01
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.50
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.59
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.51
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties Real Estate Investment $13.26
CPH-TCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc $4.95
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.42
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.57
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $23.68
DH-TDH Corp $27.81
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $7.18
EMA-TEmera Inc $45.67
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $53.81
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $16.34
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.73
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $11.39
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $25.91
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $85.02
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $30.18
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $108.31
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.62
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.57
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $7.08
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $21.55
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.99
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $4.48
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $6.57
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $40.52
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $11.62
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $66.63
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $5.99
MBT-TManitoba Telecom Services Inc $37.30
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $12.70
MRU-TMetro Inc $42.12
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $18.34
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.70
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $1.77
NIF.UN-TNoranda Income Fund $2.56
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $6.03
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $20.67
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $3.24
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $11.35
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.96
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $5.97
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $13.59
SCC-TSears Canada Inc $3.08
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $4.88
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $14.11
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $30.64
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $39.11
Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty
Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog