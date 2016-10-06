It may be a quiet day in the markets today, with little traction. Markets look to open slightly lower with buyers sitting on the sidelines awaiting Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Equity markets continue their ‘rally and recede’ trading actions, characterized by choppy daily trading action with the net effect of sideways market movevs over the past few months.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40.5 cents per share, $1.62 on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.7 per cent.

Since May 2015, the company has a pattern of announcing a dividend hike every other quarter. If this trend continues, investors may see another dividend hike announcement next month.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is below its three-year historical average of 11.5 times, and below its peak of just over 13 times during this period, suggesting there is room for multiple expansion.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are13 ‘buy’ recommendations, and five ‘hold’ recommendations. There are no ‘sell’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price based on 15 analysts’ forecasts is $45.75, which implies approximately 6 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $42.50 to a high of $50. Individual target prices provided by 16 firms in numerical order are as follows: $42.50, $44, four at $45, three at $46, three at $47, $47.63, two at $48, and $50.

The consensus EPS estimate is $3.71 in 2016, and forecast to rise 6 per cent to $3.93 in 2017.

Over the past six months, there have been minor earnings revisions. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EPS estimate was $3.74 for 2016 and $4.06 for 2017.

Chart watch

The share price is relatively unchanged year-to-date, up just 0.4 per cent, outperforming two of its peers, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) and Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), which have both realized losses of 7.9 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively, so far this year. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) is an outperformer in the group, realizing a gain of 9.6 per cent, year-to-date.

For the past two years, the stock has traded sideways, largely between $38 and $45, and is currently approaching the upper end of this range. The low interest rate environment has been a significant headwind, or challenge, for the company.

The stock has major resistance at $45.75, which is its peak closing price from earlier this year, in May. After that, there is major overhead resistance at $50.

In terms of downside support, there is support at $40, and failing that, around $37.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 5 close AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $9.57 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.17 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $44.66 AC-T Air Canada $11.88 AYA-T Amaya Inc $21.45 APH-T Aphria Inc. $3.82 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $24.13 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $23.55 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $9.60 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $46.93 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $17.12 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.73 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $88.32 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $42.88 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $204.00 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $4.98 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.60 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $5.50 ECA-T Encana Corp $14.42 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $14.70 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.01 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.18 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $13.14 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $18.38 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.35 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $42.44 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.16 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $48.35 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.18 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $6.39 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $66.93 LAS.A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $219.00 MG-T Magna International Inc $57.62 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.11 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $16.00 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $17.20 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.52 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.95 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.33 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $11.27 RVX-T Resverlogix Corp $2.47 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $9.62 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $33.06 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.80 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $8.51 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.14 TR-T Trillium Therapeutics Inc $21.31 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.65 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $52.33 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $11.54 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.83 Negative Breakouts ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.25 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $61.63 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $21.61 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.42 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.84 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.98 ACO/X-T Atco Ltd $46.01 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.44 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.03 BCE-T BCE Inc $59.87 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $29.01 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.50 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.59 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.51 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties Real Estate Investment $13.26 CPH-T Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc $4.95 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.42 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.57 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $23.68 DH-T DH Corp $27.81 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.18 EMA-T Emera Inc $45.67 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $53.81 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.34 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.73 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $11.39 FN-T First National Financial Corp $25.91 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $85.02 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $30.18 WN-T George Weston Ltd $108.31 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.62 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.57 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $7.08 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $21.55 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $24.99 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $4.48 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $6.57 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $40.52 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $11.62 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $66.63 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $5.99 MBT-T Manitoba Telecom Services Inc $37.30 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $12.70 MRU-T Metro Inc $42.12 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $18.34 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.70 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $1.77 NIF.UN-T Noranda Income Fund $2.56 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $6.03 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $20.67 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $3.24 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $11.35 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.96 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $5.97 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $13.59 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $3.08 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.88 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $14.11 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $30.64 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $39.11

Report Typo/Error