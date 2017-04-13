In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gave back 79 points, or 0.50 per cent. There were 94 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 142 securities declined in value, and 15 stocks closed the day unchanged. Gold stocks were amongst the leading performers.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.52 per cent.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms that have provided research coverage on this mid-cap stock since the beginning of the year. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, Numis, RBC Capital Markets, Rodman & Renshaw, Roth Capital Partners, and Scotia Capital.

There are eight analysts who have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

Financial forecasts

The consensus revenue estimates are $200-million in 2017, $689-million in 2018, and $792-million in 2019. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $70-million in 2017, $475-million in 2018, and $561-million in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 25 cents in 2017, $1.24 in 2018, and $1.49 in 2019. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 50 cents in 2017, $2.44 in 2018, and $2.67 in 2019.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $18.83, suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $15.75 to a high of approximately $22 ($16.50 U.S.). Individual target prices are as follows, expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and are in numerical order: $15.75, $16.50, $17.50, $13.50 (U.S.), $18, two at $19.50, $20, $16 (U.S.), $16.50 (U.S.), .

Insider transaction activity

Shaoyang Shen, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 15,000 shares at a price of $13.20 per share on March 1, and the following day bought 17,000 shares at a price of $12.95 per share, bringing his portfolio’s position up to 32,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up 34 per cent. However, the move higher has not been linear. The share price can be volatile, moving up and down with the price of gold.

Should the positive price momentum continue, there is initial overhead resistance around $16, and after that, around $18. Should the positive price momentum pause and the share price retreat, there is initial support between $13.50 and $14.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $14.31) and also near its 200-day moving average (at $13.49). Failing that, there is support around $12.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 12 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.33 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.45 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.30 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $36.02 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $26.84 BCE-T BCE Inc $60.87 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $11.85 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.10 DOO-T BRP Inc $32.60 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.02 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $76.30 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $65.12 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $10.64 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.42 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $116.93 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.69 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $20.59 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $20.32 FTS-T Fortis Inc $44.65 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $92.78 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $48.00 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $24.61 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.71 IFP-T Interfor Corp $19.50 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $5.46 LAS.A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $242.00 NWC-T North West Co Inc $31.87 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $17.99 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $44.34 PEO-T People Corporation $4.99 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $10.20 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.42 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.30 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $60.10 SIS-T Savaria Corp $14.39 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $28.77 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $35.13 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.32 T-T TELUS Corp $44.64 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $3.32 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $16.17 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $11.18 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $123.86 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.74 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.14 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $14.45 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.43 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.10 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $23.75 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $8.45 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.50 LNR-T Linamar Corp $55.27 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.36 MG-T Magna International Inc $53.05 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.78 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $17.74 NA-T National Bank of Canada $55.12 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.19 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $46.89 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.13 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.92 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error