Thursday’s TSX breakouts: This gold stock has 8 buy calls and 26% upside forecast Add to ...

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Wednesday, major North American stock markets all closed the trading session with losses.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.52 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gave back 79 points, or 0.50 per cent. There were 94 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 142 securities declined in value, and 15 stocks closed the day unchanged. Gold stocks were amongst the leading performers.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms that have provided research coverage on this mid-cap stock since the beginning of the year. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, Numis, RBC Capital Markets, Rodman & Renshaw, Roth Capital Partners, and Scotia Capital.

There are eight analysts who have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

Financial forecasts

The consensus revenue estimates are $200-million in 2017, $689-million in 2018, and $792-million in 2019. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $70-million in 2017, $475-million in 2018, and $561-million in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 25 cents in 2017, $1.24 in 2018, and $1.49 in 2019. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 50 cents in 2017, $2.44 in 2018, and $2.67 in 2019.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average one-year target price is $18.83, suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $15.75 to a high of approximately $22 ($16.50 U.S.). Individual target prices are as follows, expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and are in numerical order: $15.75, $16.50, $17.50, $13.50 (U.S.), $18, two at $19.50, $20, $16 (U.S.), $16.50 (U.S.), .

Insider transaction activity

Shaoyang Shen, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 15,000 shares at a price of $13.20 per share on March 1, and the following day bought 17,000 shares at a price of $12.95 per share, bringing his portfolio’s position up to 32,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up 34 per cent. However, the move higher has not been linear. The share price can be volatile, moving up and down with the price of gold.

Should the positive price momentum continue, there is initial overhead resistance around $16, and after that, around $18. Should the positive price momentum pause and the share price retreat, there is initial support between $13.50 and $14.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $14.31) and also near its 200-day moving average (at $13.49). Failing that, there is support around $12.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 12 close
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $6.33
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.45
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.30
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $36.02
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $26.84
BCE-TBCE Inc $60.87
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $11.85
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.10
DOO-TBRP Inc $32.60
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.02
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $76.30
CGO-TCogeco Inc $65.12
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $10.64
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.42
DOL-TDollarama Inc $116.93
EMA-TEmera Inc $47.69
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $20.59
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $20.32
FTS-TFortis Inc $44.65
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $92.78
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $48.00
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.61
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $14.71
IFP-TInterfor Corp $19.50
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $5.46
LAS.A-TLassonde Industries Inc $242.00
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $31.87
PXT-TParex Resources Inc $17.99
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $44.34
PEO-TPeople Corporation $4.99
PBL-TPollard Banknote Ltd. $10.20
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.42
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.30
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $60.10
SIS-TSavaria Corp $14.39
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc $28.77
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $35.13
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $2.32
T-TTELUS Corp $44.64
TNC-TTIO Networks Corp. $3.32
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc $16.17
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $11.18
Negative Breakouts
AGU-TAgrium Inc $123.86
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.74
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.14
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $14.45
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.43
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.10
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $23.75
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $8.45
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.50
LNR-TLinamar Corp $55.27
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $7.36
MG-TMagna International Inc $53.05
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.78
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $17.74
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $55.12
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.19
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $46.89
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.13
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.92

Source: Bloomberg

