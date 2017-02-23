Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, it is a very active day with 24 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to release their quarterly results. They include: CIBC (CM-T), Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T), Gildan Activewear (GIL-T), AltaGas Ltd. (ATA-T), Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T), Stantec Inc. (STN-T), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T), Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE), and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.un-T).

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, and as such, the company currently does not pay shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

Financial results are reported in U.S. dollars.

The Street is forecasting revenue of $22-million in 2017, $31-million in 2018 and $41-million the following year. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $10.6-million in 2017, $15.5-million in 2018, and $21.1-million in 2019. Management forecasts achieving EBITDA of between $20-million and $22-million by the end of fiscal 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 21 cents in 2017, rising to 31 cents in 2018, and reaching 43 cents in 2019.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis. Many analysts justify a premium valuation for the stock given the company’s strong growth profile.

The consensus one-year target price is $17, suggesting a potential price return of 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $13.50 (at Jefferies) to a high of $19 (at Baird and National Bank Financial). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $13.50, $15.50, two at $17, $18, and two at $19.

Analysts’ recommendations

Seven analysts have issued research reports on the company to-date, six analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “hold” recommendation.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Baird, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cowan, Jefferies, National Bank Financial, and RBC Capital Markets.

Chart Watch

Given the stock’s limited trading history, technical analysis is not available.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 22 close
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp$7.20
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp$13.33
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp$12.13
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd$34.89
BMO-TBank of Montreal$101.60
BCE-TBCE Inc$58.99
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust$4.72
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company$94.82
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust$50.14
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd$158.29
CPX-TCapital Power Corp$26.10
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd$12.58
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc$7.55
CM-TCIBC$118.20
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc$61.52
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT$9.96
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd$11.65
EXE-TExtendicare Inc$10.67
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc$37.85
IFP-TInterfor Corp$18.63
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc.$44.48
KXS-TKinaxis Inc$75.29
GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc$10.90
LNR-TLinamar Corp$61.98
MBT-TManitoba Telecom Services Inc$39.58
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT$14.96
NA-TNational Bank of Canada$58.69
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc$45.33
OSB-TNorbord Inc$39.53
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT$21.87
ONR.UN-TOneREIT$3.79
PWF-TPower Financial Corp$35.75
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.00
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc$28.50
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $83.81
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc$5.69
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc$5.24
SUM-TSolium Capital Inc$8.86
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd$47.42
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank$70.50
TOS-TTSO3 Inc$3.31
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc$6.69
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $114.25
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.82
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd$54.76
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp$28.63
Negative Breakouts
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc$33.32
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp$4.05
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp$24.14
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd$5.60
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp$12.10
ECA-TEncana Corp$15.10
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc$18.39
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc$26.26
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $20.01
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd$3.93
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc$3.55
NDM-TNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $1.82
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.61
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd$6.84
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp$6.75
P-TPrimero Mining Corp$0.91
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc$1.39
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc$48.98
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc$11.34
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp$56.59
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd$2.67
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc$51.63
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd$9.70

Source: Bloomberg

