There were 93 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 145 securities declined in value, and nine stocks closed the day unchanged. In terms of sectors, the day was mixed with five of the 11 sectors closing in positive territory led by strength in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.7 cents per unit, or 80.4 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 7.75 per cent. Management has maintained the distribution at this level since mid-2015.

The AFFO payout ratio was 85 per cent in the third quarter.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 10.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate and at a price-to-FFO multiple of 9.6 times the 2017 consensus estimate, near its peak multiple since the REIT began trading.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap REIT, with a market capitalization of $187-million, is covered by three analysts from the following firms: Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins Securities, and TD Securities. All three analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $11.67, implying the unit price has 12 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are $11.25, $11.75, and $12.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of $1.05 in 2016, rising to $1.08 in 2017. The consensus AFFO per unit estimate is 91 cents in 2016, and anticipated to reach 97 cents in 2017.

Forecasts have been relatively stable. On January 17, exactly 11-months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.08 for 2016 and $1.10 for 2017. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates were 95 cents for 2016 and 98 cents for 2017.

Chart Watch

There is limited trading data since the REIT just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in mid-2015.

There is initial overhead resistance around $10.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $10.43), and strong resistance at $11.

There is initial support around $10, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $9.99). Failing that, there is support at $9.50, and strong support at $9.

The small cap REIT has low daily trading volume. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is roughly 39,000 units.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 16 close AVO-T Avigilon Corp $11.75 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.37 CLS-T Celestica Inc $16.88 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.39 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $29.58 ECA-T Encana Corp $15.11 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.86 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $24.72 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $15.42 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $9.95 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.50 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.00 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $21.31 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $31.44 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $2.44 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $42.03 TFI-T TransForce Inc $32.66 WJX-T Wajax Corp $24.00 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $28.40 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $12.57 Negative Breakouts ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.12 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $10.50 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.28 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.45 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $2.98 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $25.29 DOO-T BRP Inc. $22.49 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $44.54 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.26 BCB-T Cott Corp $16.09 DH-T DH Corp $14.17 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.34 FTS-T Fortis Inc. $39.71 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $6.14 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $14.61 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $17.20 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.98 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $20.99 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $18.72 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.08 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.04 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.19 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $12.92 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.86 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.94 Source: Bloomberg

