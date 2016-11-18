Today, Canadian inflation data will be released, and there are no major U.S. economic announcements. There are no companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report earnings results until Tuesday, Nov. 22, when Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T), and George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) will both be announcing their quarterly results before the market opens.

Dividend Policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, or $1.60 per year, equating to an annualized yield of 3.96 per cent.

Management if firmly committed to its dividend. The company has increased its dividend annually for 43 consecutive years. Looking forward, management anticipates further dividend growth, and has targeted an annual dividend growth rate of 6 per cent through to the year 2021.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.96 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 17.2 times and its five-year historical average of 17.5 times. Over the past five years, the stock has traded in a range principally between 15 times and 20 times forward earnings.

Analysts’ Recommendations

There are 10 analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations and four analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. There are no ‘sell’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $49, implying the share price has 21 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $44.50 to a high of $52, suggesting the stock price may rally between 10 per cent and 29 per cent. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms in numerical order are as follows: $44.50, $46, two at $47, $48, four at $50, $51, and $52.

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.19 in 2016, rising over 15 per cent to $2.53 in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have been relatively stable for 2016, and spiked higher for 2017 on the back of the announced ITC acquisition. On Jan. 1, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.14 for 2016 and $2.28 for 2017.

Chart Watch

There is initial overhead resistance around $42, close to its 50-day moving average (at $41.95), and after that, around $44.50.

There is initial downside support around $40. Failing that, there is support at $38, and then at $36.

The relative strength index is at 40, suggesting the shares are not in oversold territory despite the recent price weakness. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX Breakouts Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Nov. 17 1 AC-T Air Canada $13.74 2 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd. $30.28 3 APH-T Aphria Inc. $6.41 4 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp. $3.49 5 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $87.60 6 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc. $1.75 7 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $89.73 8 CCO-T Cameco Corp. $12.48 9 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Tech Corp. $6.48 10 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd. $140.41 11 CJT-T Cargojet Inc. $49.49 12 CGO-T Cogeco Inc. $52.80 13 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp. $7.72 14 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc. $30.31 15 ECA-T Encana Corp. $15.31 16 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp. $43.43 17 EXE-T Extendicare Inc. $9.65 18 FTT-T Finning International Inc. $26.23 19 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $24.75 20 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc. $15.50 21 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc. $10.14 22 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $51.19 23 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $48.69 24 NA-T National Bank of Canada $48.65 25 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. $16.26 26 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. $23.99 27 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $86.83 28 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. $5.22 29 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc. $8.30 30 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $36.75 31 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd. $31.45 32 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp. $56.60 33 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $2.55 34 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd. $42.95 35 TFI-T TransForce Inc. $32.93 36 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Invest. Corp. $28.44 37 WSP-T WSP Global Inc. $47.69 38 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $12.60 Negative Breakouts 1 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp. $10.36 2 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc. $2.31 3 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $25.02 4 DOO-T BRP Inc. $22.48 5 BCB-T Cott Corp. $16.08 6 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc. $2.05 7 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp. $5.04 8 ECI-T Enercare Inc. $17.68 9 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc. $5.95 10 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co. $14.58 11 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $16.98 12 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp. $0.82 13 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd. $12.16 14 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd. $1.96 15 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd. $2.36 16 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. $1.05 17 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp. $0.84 18 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc. $5.87 Source: Bloomberg

