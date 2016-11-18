Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: An undervalued stock with 43 years of annual dividend increases Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, Canadian inflation data will be released, and there are no major U.S. economic announcements. There are no companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report earnings results until Tuesday, Nov. 22, when Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T), and George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) will both be announcing their quarterly results before the market opens.

Dividend Policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, or $1.60 per year, equating to an annualized yield of 3.96 per cent.  

Management if firmly committed to its dividend. The company has increased its dividend annually for 43 consecutive years. Looking forward, management anticipates further dividend growth, and has targeted an annual dividend growth rate of 6 per cent through to the year 2021.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.96 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 17.2 times and its five-year historical average of 17.5 times. Over the past five years, the stock has traded in a range principally between 15 times and 20 times forward earnings.

Analysts’ Recommendations

There are 10 analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations and four analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. There are no ‘sell’ recommendations.  

The average one-year target price is $49, implying the share price has 21 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $44.50 to a high of $52, suggesting the stock price may rally between 10 per cent and 29 per cent. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms in numerical order are as follows: $44.50, $46, two at $47, $48, four at $50, $51, and $52.

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.19 in 2016, rising over 15 per cent to $2.53 in 2017.  

Earnings forecasts have been relatively stable for 2016, and spiked higher for 2017 on the back of the announced ITC acquisition. On Jan. 1, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.14 for 2016 and $2.28 for 2017.

Chart Watch

There is initial overhead resistance around $42, close to its 50-day moving average (at $41.95), and after that, around $44.50.  

There is initial downside support around $40. Failing that, there is support at $38, and then at $36.

The relative strength index is at 40, suggesting the shares are not in oversold territory despite the recent price weakness. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition.  

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX Breakouts

Price Breakouts
Positive BreakoutsPrice
TickerCompanyNov. 17
1AC-TAir Canada $13.74
2AIF-TAltus Group Ltd. $30.28
3APH-TAphria Inc. $6.41
4ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp. $3.49
5BMO-TBank of Montreal $87.60
6PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc. $1.75
7BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $89.73
8CCO-TCameco Corp. $12.48
9CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Tech Corp. $6.48
10CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd. $140.41
11CJT-TCargojet Inc. $49.49
12CGO-TCogeco Inc. $52.80
13CRH-TCRH Medical Corp. $7.72
14DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc. $30.31
15ECA-TEncana Corp. $15.31
16EIF-TExchange Income Corp. $43.43
17EXE-TExtendicare Inc. $9.65
18FTT-TFinning International Inc. $26.23
19GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $24.75
20HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc. $15.50
21GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc. $10.14
22LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $51.19
23MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $48.69
24NA-TNational Bank of Canada $48.65
25PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp. $16.26
26POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. $23.99
27RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $86.83
28XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. $5.22
29SUM-TSolium Capital Inc. $8.30
30TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $36.75
31TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd. $31.45
32TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp. $56.60
33TNC-TTIO Networks Corp. $2.55
34TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd. $42.95
35TFI-TTransForce Inc. $32.93
36WTE-TWestshore Terminals Invest. Corp. $28.44
37WSP-TWSP Global Inc. $47.69
38ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $12.60
Negative Breakouts
1BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp. $10.36
2AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc. $2.31
3BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $25.02
4DOO-TBRP Inc. $22.48
5BCB-TCott Corp. $16.08
6DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc. $2.05
7EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp. $5.04
8ECI-TEnercare Inc. $17.68
9GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc. $5.95
10HBC-THudson's Bay Co. $14.58
11ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $16.98
12MND-TMandalay Resources Corp. $0.82
13MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd. $12.16
14PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd. $1.96
15PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd. $2.36
16SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp. $1.05
17TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp. $0.84
18TRZ-TTransat AT Inc. $5.87

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog