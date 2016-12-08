This morning, Canadian housing data, November housing starts and October building permits data, will be released, and in the U.S., initial jobless claims and continuing claims data are the key announcements to take note of.

On tap for Thursday, Dominion Diamond Corp. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results after the market closes.

Distribution policy

AHIP pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.4 cents (U.S.) per unit, or 64.8 cents per year, equating to an annualized yield of 8.4 per cent.

The distribution appears sustainable as the AFFO payout ratio reported in the third quarter was 82.5 per cent and 77.1 per cent for the first three quarters of 2016.

Valuation

On a price-to-FFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 7.2 times the 2017 consensus forecast. On a price-to-AFFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 8.2 times the 2017 consensus estimate (using an exchange rate of 1.322 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar).

The average one-year target price is $12.25 (Cdn), implying the unit price may appreciate 20 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $11.25 to a high of $13.25. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $11.25, two at $12, two at $12.50, $13.25.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap security, with a market capitalization of $461-million (Canadian), has ample coverage by the Street with six analysts covering the stock, with unanimous ‘buy’ recommendations. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Securities, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 90 cents (U.S.) in 2016, rising 19 per cent to $1.07 in 2017. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates are 79 cents in 2016, and 95 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

Over the past three years, the unit price has traded principally between $10 (Canadian) and $11.50. Investors have benefitted by accumulating units at the bottom end of this trading range.

Over the past two trading sessions, there has been intense selling pressure on the security. Nearly 1.5-million units traded on Tuesday and over 500,000 units traded on Wednesday, which is well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 180,000 units. The unit price is once again returning to the lower boundary of this range and is down 3.9 per cent year-to-date.

There is initial downside support around $10, the unit price dipped to $9.90 earlier this year, on February 11, and closed at $9.89 on January 15.

There is overhead resistance around $11, and beyond that, at $11.50, and then at $12.

The relative strength index is at 37, suggesting the units are nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 7 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.62 AGU-T Agrium Inc $138.80 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.53 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $24.23 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $93.14 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $75.60 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $4.89 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $18.87 CCO-T Cameco Corp $13.58 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $91.48 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $31.32 CFP-T Canfor Corp $15.43 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $6.74 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.21 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $28.55 CM-T CIBC $110.78 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $55.53 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $13.34 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.11 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $17.64 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $60.75 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $44.42 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $14.06 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $18.78 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $23.47 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $46.21 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group Inc $21.67 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $16.11 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $19.64 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $55.38 LNR-T Linamar Corp $61.16 MG-T Magna International Inc $60.83 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.73 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.05 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $19.82 NA-T National Bank of Canada $53.78 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $29.46 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.14 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $6.18 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.43 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $25.08 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $65.20 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $52.24 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.38 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.53 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $58.38 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $64.56 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $20.87 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $3.02 WJX-T Wajax Corp $25.57 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $50.64 Negative Breakouts AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $53.33 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.23 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $42.39 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.96 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $75.25 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.49 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $18.84 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $13.45 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $9.58 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.26 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.08 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.53 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.24 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $2.29 Source: Bloomberg

