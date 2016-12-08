Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

On tap for Thursday, Dominion Diamond Corp. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results after the market closes.

This morning, Canadian housing data, November housing starts and October building permits data, will be released, and in the U.S., initial jobless claims and continuing claims data are the key announcements to take note of.

Distribution policy

AHIP pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.4 cents (U.S.) per unit, or 64.8 cents per year, equating to an annualized yield of 8.4 per cent.

The distribution appears sustainable as the AFFO payout ratio reported in the third quarter was 82.5 per cent and 77.1 per cent for the first three quarters of 2016.

Valuation

On a price-to-FFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 7.2 times the 2017 consensus forecast. On a price-to-AFFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 8.2 times the 2017 consensus estimate (using an exchange rate of 1.322 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar).

The average one-year target price is $12.25 (Cdn), implying the unit price may appreciate 20 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $11.25 to a high of $13.25. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $11.25, two at $12, two at $12.50, $13.25.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap security, with a market capitalization of $461-million (Canadian), has ample coverage by the Street with six analysts covering the stock, with unanimous ‘buy’ recommendations. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Securities, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 90 cents (U.S.) in 2016, rising 19 per cent to $1.07 in 2017. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates are 79 cents in 2016, and 95 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

Over the past three years, the unit price has traded principally between $10 (Canadian) and $11.50. Investors have benefitted by accumulating units at the bottom end of this trading range.

Over the past two trading sessions, there has been intense selling pressure on the security. Nearly 1.5-million units traded on Tuesday and over 500,000 units traded on Wednesday, which is well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 180,000 units. The unit price is once again returning to the lower boundary of this range and is down 3.9 per cent year-to-date.

There is initial downside support around $10, the unit price dipped to $9.90 earlier this year, on February 11, and closed at $9.89 on January 15.

There is overhead resistance around $11, and beyond that, at $11.50, and then at $12.

The relative strength index is at 37, suggesting the units are nearing oversold territory. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsDec. 7 close
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.62
AGU-TAgrium Inc $138.80
AIM-TAimia Inc $8.53
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $24.23
BMO-TBank of Montreal $93.14
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $75.60
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $4.89
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $18.87
CCO-TCameco Corp $13.58
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company $91.48
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $31.32
CFP-TCanfor Corp $15.43
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $6.74
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.21
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $28.55
CM-TCIBC $110.78
CGO-TCogeco Inc $55.53
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $13.34
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $8.11
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $17.64
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $60.75
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $44.42
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $14.06
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $18.78
GCG.A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $23.47
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $46.21
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group Inc $21.67
KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $16.11
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $19.64
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $55.38
LNR-TLinamar Corp $61.16
MG-TMagna International Inc $60.83
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $14.73
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.05
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $19.82
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $53.78
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $29.46
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $2.14
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $6.18
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.43
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $25.08
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $65.20
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $52.24
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $27.38
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $10.53
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $58.38
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $64.56
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $20.87
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $3.02
WJX-TWajax Corp $25.57
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $50.64
Negative Breakouts
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $53.33
HOT.UN-TAmerican Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.23
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $42.39
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $10.96
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $75.25
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $8.49
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $18.84
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $13.45
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $9.58
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.26
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.08
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.53
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.24
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $2.29

Source: Bloomberg

