Briefly recapping Wednesday’s stock market returns, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index increased 0.48 per cent.

Distribution policy

Boyd pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.3 cents per trust unit, or 51.6 cents per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.6 per cent. Since 2011, management has announced one distribution increase per year, each time during the month of November.

The payout ratio is conservative, suggesting the distribution is sustainable. In 2016, the payout ratio based on adjusted distributable cash was 12 per cent.

Analysts' recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 10 analysts have “buy” recommendations and three analysts have “hold” recommendations. There are no “sell” recommendations.

Revised recommendations

So far this month, three analysts have revised their target prices. Ben Holton, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, raised his target price by $1 to $89. Mark Petrie, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, bumped his target price to $102 from $96, while Michael Glen, the analyst from Macquarie, trimmed his target price to $103 from $106.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $147-million in 2017, rising to $167-million in 2018. Earnings per unit is anticipated to rise to $3.50 in 2017, up from $2.92 in 2016, and reach $4.09 in 2018.

Financial expectations have been relatively stable in recent months. For instance, five months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $144-million for 2017 and $165-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 10 times the 2018 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical multiple. The stock is trading at its lowest EV/EBITDA multiple since mid-2016.

The average one-year target price is $96.56, which implies the unit price may increase 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $89, to a high of $103. Individual target prices provided by 12 firms are as follows in numerical order: $89, $90, $92, two at $95, three at $96, $98, $100, $102, and $103.

Insider transaction activity

There has been no insider transaction activity reported so far this year.

Chart watch

The long-term chart is attractive.

Year-to-date, the unit price is down 3 per cent. However, this negative return has materialized in recent days. The unit price has tumbled just under 10 per cent over the past nine trading sessions, falling to $83 on March 22 from a closing price of $91.87 on March 9.

The unit price is now trading at a key support level - its 200-day moving average (at $83.04). Looking back over the past three years, the 200-day moving average has proved to be a solid support level. Each time the unit price has pulled back to the 200-day moving average, the unit price has only briefly crossed below this level before recovering. The unit price has been resilient and pullbacks have represented a buying opportunity.

Should the unit price break significantly below the 200-day moving average and not hold around this level, the next support level is around $80. Failing that, there is support around $77.

On a rebound, the unit price has initial overhead resistance around $86, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $86.27). After that, there is resistance at $90 and then around $92.

The relative strength index is at 35, suggesting the units are approaching oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

