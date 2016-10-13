Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, the weekly oil inventory report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 11 a.m. (ET) may move the price of oil, which is currently relatively unchanged ahead of the report.

On Wednesday, North American equity markets stabilized.

To recap, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.15 per cent.

Price breakouts

Positive BreakoutsOct. 12 close
ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $10.44
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $38.89
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.36
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $13.55
CJT-TCargojet Inc $43.91
CVL-TCervus Equipment Corp $13.10
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $5.84
CTH-TCynapsus Therapeutics Inc. $53.56
EXF-TEXFO Inc $5.24
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.53
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $43.13
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $49.74
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.32
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $2.37
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.27
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $30.93
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $22.65
MSI-TMorneau Shepell Inc $19.48
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.71
OSB-TNorbord Inc $34.63
PSG-TPerformance Sports Group Ltd $5.44
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $3.14
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $47.38
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.48
SAP-TSaputo Inc $46.62
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $33.60
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $24.74
TFI-TTransForce Inc $27.92
VSN-TVeresen Inc $13.59
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $24.57
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.55
AIM-TAimia Inc $7.86
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $21.23
BLX-TBoralex Inc $17.75
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $26.98
CCO-TCameco Corp $10.28
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $5.67
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $6.78
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $11.56
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $28.60
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp $0.82
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $9.33
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.20
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.78
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.02
Source: Bloomberg
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog