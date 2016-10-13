Today, the weekly oil inventory report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 11 a.m. (ET) may move the price of oil, which is currently relatively unchanged ahead of the report.
On Wednesday, North American equity markets stabilized.
To recap, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.15 per cent.
Price breakouts
|Positive Breakouts
|Oct. 12 close
|ACR.UN-T
|Agellan Commercial REIT
|$10.44
|AGT-T
|AGT Food & Ingredients Inc
|$38.89
|ATA-T
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc
|$11.36
|GBT-T
|BMTC Group Inc
|$13.55
|CJT-T
|Cargojet Inc
|$43.91
|CVL-T
|Cervus Equipment Corp
|$13.10
|CRH-T
|CRH Medical Corp
|$5.84
|CTH-T
|Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.
|$53.56
|EXF-T
|EXFO Inc
|$5.24
|HWO-T
|High Arctic Energy Services Inc
|$4.53
|IMO-T
|Imperial Oil Ltd
|$43.13
|IAG-T
|Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc.
|$49.74
|IAE-T
|Ithaca Energy Inc
|$1.32
|IVN-T
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
|$2.37
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corp
|$19.27
|MFI-T
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc
|$30.93
|DR-T
|Medical Facilities Corp
|$22.65
|MSI-T
|Morneau Shepell Inc
|$19.48
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd
|$16.71
|OSB-T
|Norbord Inc
|$34.63
|PSG-T
|Performance Sports Group Ltd
|$5.44
|PLI-T
|ProMetic Life Sciences Inc
|$3.14
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc
|$47.38
|RME-T
|Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
|$9.48
|SAP-T
|Saputo Inc
|$46.62
|SCL-T
|ShawCor Ltd
|$33.60
|TCK.B-T
|Teck Resources Ltd
|$24.74
|TFI-T
|TransForce Inc
|$27.92
|VSN-T
|Veresen Inc
|$13.59
|WTE-T
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corp
|$24.57
|Negative Breakouts
|ABT-T
|Absolute Software Corp
|$6.55
|AIM-T
|Aimia Inc
|$7.86
|AD-T
|Alaris Royalty Corp
|$21.23
|BLX-T
|Boralex Inc
|$17.75
|BOX.UN-T
|Brookfield Canada Office Properties
|$26.98
|CCO-T
|Cameco Corp
|$10.28
|CXR-T
|Concordia Healthcare Corp
|$5.67
|DHX.B-T
|DHX Media Ltd
|$6.78
|XTC-T
|Exco Technologies Ltd
|$11.56
|MIC-T
|Genworth MI Canada Inc
|$28.60
|LAC-T
|Lithium Americas Corp
|$0.82
|MNW-T
|Mitel Networks Corp
|$9.33
|ORL-T
|Orocobre Ltd.
|$3.20
|PTM-T
|Platinum Group Metals Ltd
|$2.78
|WEF-T
|Western Forest Products Inc
|$2.02
Source: Bloomberg
