Today, the weekly oil inventory report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 11 a.m. (ET) may move the price of oil, which is currently relatively unchanged ahead of the report.

On Wednesday, North American equity markets stabilized.

To recap, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.15 per cent.