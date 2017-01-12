In addition, Shaw Communications Inc. reports its first-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results before the market opens.

- In Canada, new housing price index data from November, along with Teranet-National Bank House Price Index data from the month of December will both be reported.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this microcap stock, with a market capitalization of $56-million, is covered by four analysts, all have ‘buy’ recommendations on the stock. One analyst has a “speculative buy” recommendation on the stock. The four firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, and Cormark Securities.

As disclosed in the company’s recent prospectus, James Brown, who sits on the Board of Directors at GreenSpace, is also Vice Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Corp., and a Managing Director at Canaccord’s investment banking department.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 1.09 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate.

Individual target prices from the four analysts covering the stock are as follows in numerical order: $1.80, $2, and two at $2.25. The average one-year target price is $2.08, implying the share price may appreciate over 62 per cent over the next 12 months.

Earnings forecasts

The consensus revenue estimate is $40.8-million in fiscal 2017, expanding over 30 per cent to $53.8-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.71-million in fiscal 2017, jumping to $3.66-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to breakeven in terms of earnings per share in fiscal 2017, and earnings per share to come in at 6 cents in fiscal 2018.

The consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher in recent months. For instance, on July 1, the Street was forecasting revenue of $39.2-million in fiscal 2017 and $51.0-million the following year. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $1.20-million for fiscal 2017 and $3.60-million for fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

The stock has limited trading history as it was publicly listed in 2013.

Last year, the stock price delivered a 29 per cent return. In mid-2016, the share price experienced a parabolic move, rallying to $1.28 on July 29 from 74 cents on May 30. Following this move, the share price digested its gains and slowly drifted down to $1.09 by November 22. During the final month of 2016, the share price recovered, rallying back to the $1.20 level.

On Wednesday, the share price jumped 5.8 per cent on high volume with over 1.7-million shares traded. This is well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 160,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $1.30, and after that, around $1.40. There is initial downside support around $1.20, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.20). Failing that, there is support around $1, close to its 200-day moving average (at $1.04).

The relative strength index is at 60, suggesting the stock is neither in overbought nor oversold territory.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 11 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.39 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.69 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.35 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.00 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $25.11 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $97.68 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $76.96 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.47 CCO-T Cameco Corp $15.66 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $91.69 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $24.13 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.41 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $13.62 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.90 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.51 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc $2.89 FN-T First National Financial Corp $29.75 FSV-T FirstService Corp $64.29 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $16.78 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.61 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $40.52 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $58.41 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.78 MX-T Methanex Corp $61.50 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $19.35 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $1.18 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.67 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $30.48 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $65.63 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.07 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.97 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $27.94 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.51 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $63.34 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $29.57 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.54 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.92 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.37 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $27.22 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.58 Negative Breakouts ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $21.79 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $33.94 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $10.16 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $27.72 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $10.11 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $30.04 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.18 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $27.00 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $31.69 Source: Bloomberg

