North American equity markets may begin the first trading day of the final month of the year in relatively neutral territory as investors await U.S. November non-farm payroll data released on Friday.

The price of oil is holding on to its gains from Wednesday and is continuing to climb higher this morning, flirting around the $50 (U.S.) level.

Dividend policy

Whitecap pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.33 cents per share, or approximately 28 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.3 per cent. The payout ratio was 55 per cent in the third-quarter, and for the first nine months of 2016, the payout ratio was 69 per cent.

At the beginning of the year, on January 19, the company announced a 40 per cent cut to its dividend in response to crude oil prices falling below $30 (U.S.) a barrel.

Valuation

Analyst commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis. The average one-year target price is $13.89, implying the share price may appreciate 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12 to a high of $15. Individual price targets are as follows: $12, two at $13, $13.25, two at $13.50, six at $14, $14.25, two at $14.50, and two at $15.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $4.4-billion, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. In November, 17 analysts issued research reports of which 15 are ‘buy’ recommendations and two are ‘hold’ recommendations.

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of $1.12 for 2016, rising over 24 per cent to $1.39 in 2017.

Forecasts have bounced around this year along with volatility in the price of oil. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.48 for 2016 and $1.52 for 2017. At the start of July, the consensus cash flow per share estimates had drifted down to $1.04 for 2016 and $1.29 for 2017, but revisions have since turned positive.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 32 per cent, with much of that strong performance coming from a single day- Wednesday. Yesterday, the stock price rallied 14 per cent, on high volume. Over 8-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical average daily volume of approximately 3-million shares.

The share price is currently trading near strong overhead resistance at $12. The next major resistance level is around $14.

There is initial downside support around $11, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $11.06). Failing that, there is support around $10, close to its 200-day moving average (at $9.80).

The relative strength index is at 60, suggesting the shares are still in neutral territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

