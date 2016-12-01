Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday's TSX breakouts: This stock has a 2.3% yield, 55% payout ratio and 15 'buy' calls

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The price of oil is holding on to its gains from Wednesday and is continuing to climb higher this morning, flirting around the $50 (U.S.) level.

North American equity markets may begin the first trading day of the final month of the year in relatively neutral territory as investors await U.S. November non-farm payroll data released on Friday.

Dividend policy

Whitecap pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.33 cents per share, or approximately 28 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.3 per cent. The payout ratio was 55 per cent in the third-quarter, and for the first nine months of 2016, the payout ratio was 69 per cent.

At the beginning of the year, on January 19, the company announced a 40 per cent cut to its dividend in response to crude oil prices falling below $30 (U.S.) a barrel.

Valuation

Analyst commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis. The average one-year target price is $13.89, implying the share price may appreciate 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12 to a high of $15. Individual price targets are as follows: $12, two at $13, $13.25, two at $13.50, six at $14, $14.25, two at $14.50, and two at $15.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $4.4-billion, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. In November, 17 analysts issued research reports of which 15 are ‘buy’ recommendations and two are ‘hold’ recommendations.

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of $1.12 for 2016, rising over 24 per cent to $1.39 in 2017.

Forecasts have bounced around this year along with volatility in the price of oil. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.48 for 2016 and $1.52 for 2017. At the start of July, the consensus cash flow per share estimates had drifted down to $1.04 for 2016 and $1.29 for 2017, but revisions have since turned positive.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 32 per cent, with much of that strong performance coming from a single day- Wednesday. Yesterday, the stock price rallied 14 per cent, on high volume. Over 8-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical average daily volume of approximately 3-million shares.

The share price is currently trading near strong overhead resistance at $12. The next major resistance level is around $14.

There is initial downside support around $11, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $11.06). Failing that, there is support around $10, close to its 200-day moving average (at $9.80).

The relative strength index is at 60, suggesting the shares are still in neutral territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 30 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $54.20
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.36
AGU-TAgrium Inc $135.39
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $12.08
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $12.68
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.39
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $31.25
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $74.14
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $6.99
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $45.33
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $205.63
DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.34
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $12.83
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $18.08
ECA-TEncana Corp $16.87
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $17.06
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $11.62
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $9.19
FTT-TFinning International Inc $27.06
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $13.34
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $29.72
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $38.90
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $45.99
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $24.68
KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $15.55
LIQ-TLiquor Stores N.A. Ltd $10.83
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $6.79
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $13.95
MX-TMethanex Corp $59.13
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential Real $13.93
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $50.16
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $50.32
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.85
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $5.60
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $4.50
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $17.36
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $24.50
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $33.92
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $32.79
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $7.12
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $42.78
X-TTMX Group Ltd $67.71
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $44.04
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.69
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $9.69
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.80
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $11.97
Negative Breakouts
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $61.99
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.64
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $35.37
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $2.76
BCB-TCott Corp $15.27
DC.A-TDundee Corp $5.78
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.67
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $16.75
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $4.79
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $36.41
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $8.70
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $0.97
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.68
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $2.48
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $1.81

Source: Bloomberg

