Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Major U.S. equity markets are closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen for an abbreviated session on Friday, with markets closing at 1 p.m. (ET).

As a result, the S&P/TSX composite index may be relatively quiet for the balance of the week.

Briefly recapping Wednesday’s performance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index closed the day at record highs. In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gave back 19 points, or 0.13 per cent to close at 15,081.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share or 64 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.2 per cent.

Management is committed to returning capital to shareholders, frequently hiking its dividend. The company has announced two rate hikes in 2016, announced two increases in 2015, two bumps in 2014, and two raises in 2013. Management noted on the third-quarter conference call that the “quarterly dividend declared per participating share has grown by an average of 17.8 per cent per year on a compounded basis since the fourth quarter of 2010.”

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.9 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock is covered by six analysts, one of whom is currently restricted on the stock. The remaining five analysts all have ‘buy’ recommendations. The six firms providing research coverage are Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $15.20, implying the share price may rise over 22 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: two at $14.50, two at $15.50, and $16.

The Street is forecasting growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $315.6-million for 2016, rising 20 per cent to $379.6-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $100-million for 2016, increasing to $137-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share forecast is $1.16 in 2016, rising to $1.24 the following year.

Earnings forecasts have increased since the start of the year. At the beginning of the year, the Street was forecasting revenues of $300-million for 2016 and $334-million for 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $98-million for 2016 and $117-million for 2017.

Chart watch

Over the past three years, since late-2013, the share price has been relatively range-bound, trading principally between $12 and $14, and is currently at the lower end of that range.

Year to date, the share price is up over 9 per cent, underperforming the 16 per cent return for the financial sector in the Index.

The stock has major overhead resistance around $14.

There is initial downside support around $12, minor support around $11, and major support around $10.

The two-month average daily trading volume is respectable at approximately 146,000 shares.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Thursday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 23 close
AC-TAir Canada $14.28
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $11.88
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $10.90
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $12.97
BMO-TBank of Montreal $89.06
CAE-TCAE Inc $19.78
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $4.72
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $89.13
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $29.29
CJT-TCargojet Inc $51.24
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $26.34
CM-TCIBC $105.35
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $8.21
DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.30
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $17.71
ECA-TEncana Corp $16.70
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $16.89
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $10.98
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.88
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $15.99
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $35.29
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $9.28
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $57.29
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.29
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $53.51
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $6.98
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $23.71
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $49.69
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $49.65
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $4.39
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $29.25
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.55
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $4.45
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $10.23
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $29.88
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $33.40
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.90
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $69.73
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $64.45
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware $27.54
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $51.59
S-TSherritt International Corp $1.20
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $37.74
STN-TStantec Inc $36.16
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $53.34
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $34.91
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $57.44
X-TTMX Group Ltd $66.50
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $63.95
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $19.03
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.27
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.78
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $48.37
Negative Breakouts
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $53.78
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.28
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $8.39
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $19.72
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.67
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $8.28
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $16.34
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $6.32
DC.A-TDundee Corp $6.14
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.04
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $5.03
G-TGoldcorp Inc $17.41
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $5.64
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $13.96
K-TKinross Gold Corp $4.30
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.19
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.77
NWH.UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $9.66
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $2.27
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.38
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $8.77
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.02
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $4.97
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $4.02
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.11
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $1.03
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $12.60
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $18.76
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.77
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $3.96

Source: Bloomberg

