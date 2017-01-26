Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Today may be the day when the S&P/TSX composite index closes at a record high. The Index is just 14 points away from achieving this milestone.

There are no Canadian economic releases today. In the U.S., it is a busy day with data such as weekly jobless claims and continuing claims reported, along with December new home sales data, and January Services Purchasing Managers Index data announced.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents per share or 70 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.4 per cent.

In August 2016, the company announced a 17 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, lifting it to its current level.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 7.9 times the 2018 consensus estimate. Over the past two years, the stock has traded at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple largely between 7 times and 9 times.

Analysts have target prices that range from a low of $51 to a high of $59. Individual target prices supplied by five firms are as follows in numerical order: $51, $54, $55, and two at $59. The average one-year target price is $55.60, suggesting the shares may realized a potential price return of 11 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, six analysts cover this small-cap industrial stock, five analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has a ‘underweight’ recommendation.

The six firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Beacon Securities, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, and RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts’ revisions

Earlier this month, Kevin Chiang, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, increased his target price to $59 from $51 and maintained his ‘outperform’ recommendation. In December, Brian Pow, the analyst from Acumen Capital, tweaked his target price higher to $55 from $53 while maintaining his ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

Financial forecasts

Earnings are forecast to continue its upward trajectory. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $92-million for 2016, $103-million for 2017, and $111-million in 2018. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.11 in 2016, $2.31 in 2017, and $2.80 for 2018.

Notable insider transaction activities

In December, Jamie Porteous, who sits on the Board of Directors and is the company’s chief commercial officer, sold 68,100 shares over a number of days.

Chart Watch

Year to date, the share price has rallied an impressive 9.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the stock price soared 6 per cent on high volume. Over 114,000 shares traded, above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 40,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $51.50. Meanwhile, there is initial downside support around $45.

The relative strength index is at 67, suggesting the shares are approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJan. 25 close
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $16.68
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $13.24
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $27.62
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $14.27
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $33.85
BMO-TBank of Montreal $100.26
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $78.25
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $5.61
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $23.45
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $31.40
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.63
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.06
CFX-TCanfor Pulp Products Inc $10.81
CAS-TCascades Inc $12.85
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $15.14
CM-TCIBC $112.41
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $71.91
CGO-TCogeco Inc $62.89
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $8.89
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.04
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $8.69
ECA-TEncana Corp $17.96
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $19.03
EXF-TEXFO Inc $6.99
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $10.52
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.42
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd $29.73
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $6.12
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $2.30
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $10.57
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $17.31
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.36
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $40.86
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $19.00
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.63
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $59.96
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $19.01
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $73.82
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $25.38
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $56.44
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $42.55
NAL-TNewalta Corp $2.54
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.96
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $20.75
OTC-TOpen Text Corp $44.81
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $4.94
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $20.26
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $31.48
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $34.79
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $7.86
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.64
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $39.24
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $11.25
SAP-TSaputo Inc $48.30
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $17.12
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $23.46
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $1.93
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $68.00
TRP-TTransCanada Corp $64.47
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $3.17
VLN-TVelan Inc $17.60
VSN-TVeresen Inc $13.79
Negative Breakouts
ADW.A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $10.65
CRT.UN-TCT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.67
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $0.92

Source: Bloomberg

