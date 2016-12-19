A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Citi strategists write that 2016 was the year "contrarians win at last." Boosted by the recovery in resource stocks, Citi’s global list of contrarian picks generated a 31- per-cent return, well above major equity benchmarks. The strategists also believe that contrarians will be ‘back for more’ in 2017 and published a list of contrarian investment ideas. Health care names dominate – Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan U.S. health care , Novo Nordisk A/S, and Gilead Sciences Inc. are among the ideas.

