Scott Barlow

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

HSBC economist David Watt predicted a Bank of Canada rate cut next week during an appearance on BNN yesterday. If this is true, the Canadian dollar is likely to take a major beating in the aftermath. U.S. bond yields have been climbing and the yield differential between domestic and U.S. two year bond yields have been driving the value of the dollar. A rate cut would widen the yield disparity quickly, and would likely send the loonie tumbling lower.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

