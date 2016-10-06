A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Citi analysts are touting what they call the “world’s most contrarian trade" – selling U.S. bank stocks to buy European bank stocks,

"European banks have never traded this cheap relative to U.S. banks, according to an equity research team at Citi … [Citi sees] risks declining with quantitative easing continuing, lower sovereign risk, lower bank risk, benign commodity markets and more 'synchronized' growth across the globe. It acknowledged headwinds, but explained there were also signs of improvement such as loan growth and improving returns.”

Report Typo/Error