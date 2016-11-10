Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Citi economist Dana Peterson assesses the Trump administration’s likely economic effects on Canada, concluding “the cons far outweigh the pros”,

“In our view, the cons far outweigh the pros given Canada’s status as a small, open, commodity-producing nation, coupled with the outsized share of Canadian trade (76 percent of total Canadian exports) with the United States. As the Canadian economy is highly dependent upon elevated domestic consumer sentiment and exports to its southern neighbor, possible deterioration of the long-standing trade and diplomatic ties between the two countries is a significant threat to the Canadian growth outlook… The Trump Presidential victory supports our view that the BoC may cut interest rates again: if not this December, then in the first half of 2017.”

