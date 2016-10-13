Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Top Links: Domestic real estate industries should ‘expect the worse’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Maclean’s argues that the policy focus on restricting foreign homebuying, while important, is distracting Canadians from the other set of measures limiting credit access for domestic residents,

“After October 17 Canadians might find a much cooler reception at the mortgage store. The change means that insured mortgages must be tested at the banks’ five-year posted rate, currently 4.64 per cent. Hundreds of thousands of buyers could be affected as the qualifying rate was as low as 2.17 percent until now. For a household with $100,000 in total income the stress test could mean a 20 per cent drop in approved mortgage value. The impact will be substantial.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog