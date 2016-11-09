Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Well, that happened.

Much of what I thought I knew about the U.S. socioeconomic situation was thrown under a bus last night, and then had the bus back up and run over it a few more times. As a result, I’m less prepared than I’d like to be this morning, and for that I apologize to readers. ‘Fools, the lot of us’ this morning, as the FT’s Kadhim Shubber writes.

